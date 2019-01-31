Lancaster Colony : Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) today reported results for the company's fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2018. Highlights for the quarter are as follows:

Consolidated net sales increased 9.4% to a second quarter record $349.6 million versus $319.7 million last year. Excluding net sales attributed to the acquisitions of Bantam Bagels, which closed on October 19, 2018 , and Omni Baking Company, which closed on November 16, 2018 , consolidated net sales increased 7.3%.

For the six months ended December 31, 2018, net sales increased 7.7% to $666.2 million compared to $618.6 million a year ago. Net income for the six-month period totaled $86.9 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, versus the prior-year amount of $75.3 million, or $2.74 per diluted share. The Fair Value Adjustment increased current-year net income by $7.4 million, or $.27 per diluted share. The prior-year net income value includes the one-time benefit of $8.9 million or $.32 per diluted share resulting from the re-measurement of the company's net deferred tax liability under the Tax Act.

CEO David A. Ciesinski commented, "We were very pleased to report record sales for our fiscal second quarter driven by organic sales growth of 12.2% in the Foodservice segment and 3.5% in the Retail segment. We are excited to have successfully completed two acquisitions this past quarter with Bantam Bagels providing us an entry into the growing frozen breakfast category and Omni Baking Company offering us much-improved control over the supply and production of our frozen garlic bread products along with future capacity expansion opportunities. While we incurred some acquisition-related expenses during the quarter in addition to some one-time charges in other areas of our business, we continue to make great progress in positioning our business for future growth. Our core strategic initiatives to grow our base business, pursue and achieve supply chain cost savings and selectively identify good-fitting acquisitions will continue to drive us forward. Beyond our successful lean six sigma program, we have other initiatives underway to reduce input costs such as a new transportation management system we began implementing earlier this month and end-of-line automation projects for our major dressing plants."

Conference Call on the Web

The company's second quarter conference call is scheduled for this morning, January 31, at 10:00 a.m. ET. You may access a live webcast of the call through a link on the company's Internet home page at www.lancastercolony.com. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the company website.

About the Company

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

We desire to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). This news release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the PSLRA and other applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by the use of the forward-looking words "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "plan," "expect," "hope" or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations; contain projections regarding future developments, operations or financial conditions; or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are based upon assumptions and assessments made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments; and other factors we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements involve various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include:

the ability to successfully grow recently acquired businesses;

the extent to which recent and future business acquisitions are completed and acceptably integrated;

changes in estimates in critical accounting judgments;

adverse changes in freight, energy or other costs of producing, distributing or transporting our products;

price and product competition;

the reaction of customers or consumers to price increases we may implement;

fluctuations in the cost and availability of ingredients and packaging;

the impact of customer store brands on our branded retail volumes;

capacity constraints that may affect our ability to meet demand or may increase our costs;

dependence on contract manufacturers, distributors and freight transporters;

the success and cost of new product development efforts;

dependence on key personnel and changes in key personnel;

the effect of consolidation of customers within key market channels;

the lack of market acceptance of new products;

the possible occurrence of product recalls or other defective or mislabeled product costs;

the potential for loss of larger programs or key customer relationships;

changes in demand for our products, which may result from loss of brand reputation or customer goodwill;

maintenance of competitive position with respect to other manufacturers;

efficiencies in plant operations;

adequate supply of skilled labor;

stability of labor relations;

the impact of any regulatory matters affecting our food business, including any required labeling changes and their impact on consumer demand;

the outcome of any litigation or arbitration;

the impact, if any, of certain contingent liabilities associated with our withdrawal from a multiemployer pension plan;

the impact of fluctuations in our pension plan asset values on funding levels, contributions required and benefit costs; and

risks related to other factors described under "Risk Factors" in other reports and statements filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (available at www.sec.gov).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Management believes these forward-looking statements to be reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on statements that are based on current expectations.

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands except per-share amounts)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net sales $ 349,581



$ 319,665



$ 666,235



$ 618,581

Cost of sales 258,189



235,726



493,644



459,167

Gross profit 91,392



83,939



172,591



159,414

Selling, general & administrative expenses 39,842



36,319



71,921



67,130

Change in contingent consideration (9,605)



505



(9,605)



993

Operating income 61,155



47,115



110,275



91,291

Other, net 1,039



562



2,353



1,070

Income before income taxes 62,194



47,677



112,628



92,361

Taxes based on income 14,287



1,757



25,693



17,055

Net income $ 47,907



$ 45,920



$ 86,935



$ 75,306

















Net income per common share: (a)













Basic $ 1.74



$ 1.67



$ 3.16



$ 2.74

Diluted $ 1.73



$ 1.67



$ 3.15



$ 2.74

















Cash dividends per common share $ 0.65



$ 0.60



$ 1.25



$ 1.15

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 27,435



27,396



27,429



27,396

Diluted 27,566



27,460



27,540



27,456

























(a) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 NET SALES













Retail $ 186,302



$ 179,286



$ 349,050



$ 341,430

Foodservice 163,279



140,379



317,185



277,151

Total Net Sales $ 349,581



$ 319,665



$ 666,235



$ 618,581

















OPERATING INCOME













Retail $ 44,785



$ 37,318



$ 78,733



$ 70,187

Foodservice 19,405



13,411



38,266



28,101

Corporate Expenses (3,035)



(3,614)



(6,724)



(6,997)

Total Operating Income $ 61,155



$ 47,115



$ 110,275



$ 91,291



LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









December 31,

2018

June 30,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 194,531



$ 205,752

Receivables 72,069



72,960

Inventories 92,327



90,861

Other current assets 6,586



9,304

Total current assets 365,513



378,877

Net property, plant and equipment 215,035



190,813

Other assets 294,910



234,801

Total assets $ 875,458



$ 804,491

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 73,891



$ 57,978

Accrued liabilities 35,965



35,789

Total current liabilities 109,856



93,767

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 60,831



58,442

Shareholders' equity 704,771



652,282

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 875,458



$ 804,491



