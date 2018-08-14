Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lancaster Colony Corp.    LANC

LANCASTER COLONY CORP. (LANC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/14 05:38:06 pm
147.37 USD   +0.87%
04:46pLANCASTER COLON : To Webcast Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call
PR
07/23Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Lancaster Colony C..
PR
06/07LANCASTER COLON : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lancaster Colony : To Webcast Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 04:46pm CEST

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Thursday, August 23, 2018.  The company will also host a conference call that same day beginning at 10:00 am ET to review its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live via the Internet. To listen to the webcast, go to the company's website, www.lancastercolony.com, click on the webcast link on the home page and enter your registration information.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lancaster-colony-to-webcast-fiscal-year-2018-conference-call-300696695.html

SOURCE Lancaster Colony Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANCASTER COLONY CORP.
04:46pLANCASTER COLONY : To Webcast Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call
PR
07/23Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Lancaster Colony Corporation f..
PR
06/07LANCASTER COLONY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24LANCASTER COLONY (NASDAQ : LANC) announces a quarterly dividend of $0.60
AQ
05/24LANCASTER COLONY : Continues Higher Cash Dividend
PR
05/01LANCASTER COLONY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04/26LANCASTER COLONY (NASDAQ : LANC) reported earnings of $1.00 per share missing Wa..
AQ
04/26LANCASTER COLONY : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26LANCASTER COLONY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/26LANCASTER COLONY : Reports Third Quarter Sales And Earnings
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Food stocks slip after Tyson guidance cut 
06/08Lancaster Colony (LANC) Presents At Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Ser.. 
06/04DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 3 : How Warren Buffett's True Secret To Succe.. 
05/28DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 3 : To Get Rich First, You Need To Do One Ver.. 
05/24Lancaster Colony declares $0.60 dividend 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.