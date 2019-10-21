Log in
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION

(LANC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/21 01:38:55 pm
139.825 USD   -1.08%
01:16pLANCASTER COLONY : To Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call
PR
09/06LANCASTER COLONY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27LANCASTER COLONY : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Lancaster Colony : To Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

0
10/21/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Monday, November 4, 2019.  The company will also host a conference call that same day beginning at 10:00 am ET to review its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live via the Internet. To listen to the webcast, go to the company's website, www.lancastercolony.com, click on the webcast link on the home page and enter your registration information.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lancaster-colony-to-webcast-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-conference-call-300942093.html

SOURCE Lancaster Colony Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
