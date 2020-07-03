Log in
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
  Report
News 
News

Bluewater owner Land Securities sees demand returning at shopping centres

07/03/2020 | 03:33am EDT

Land Securities said on Friday like-for-like sales at its shopping centres achieved 80% of last year's level in the two weeks since non-essential retail reopened in England, and it would restore its dividend payments.

The property developer said 60% of the 109 million pound ($135.98 million) net rent due on June 24 was paid, compared with 94% last year.

The Bluewater Shopping Centre owner's shares, which have fallen around 40% in the year, were up 2.6% at 591 pence in early trade.

Retail property owners and tenants have been working together to defer rent payments and find other solutions that will help shops, businesses and landlords to ride out the crisis stemming from coronavirus shutdowns.

Manchester's Trafford Centre owner Intu Properties called in administrators last week after failing to secure a deal with creditors, but said all its malls will remain open.

Land Securities intends to reinstate dividend payments following half-year results in November, after halting it in April.

The company, whose shopping centres, outlets and retail parks have reopened, said it had 1.2 billion pounds of cash and available facilities.

However, its Accor managed hotels remain closed to the general public and will re-open over the next three months.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCOR -0.16% 24.7 Real-time Quote.-40.60%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC -54.58% 1.776 Delayed Quote.-94.78%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 1.84% 584 Delayed Quote.-41.92%
Financials
Sales 2021 605 M 754 M 754 M
Net income 2021 -988 M -1 233 M -1 233 M
Net Debt 2021 3 894 M 4 859 M 4 859 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,69x
Yield 2021 3,95%
Capitalization 4 258 M 5 311 M 5 313 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 568
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Land Securities Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 670,00 GBX
Last Close Price 575,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Christopher Allan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cressida Hogg Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Frederick Greenslade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stacey S. Rauch Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward Henry Bonham Carter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC-41.92%5 311
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)23.08%63 590
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.24.09%39 869
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-17.02%20 983
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.2.14%20 827
SEGRO PLC2.79%13 695
