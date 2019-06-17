Log in
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Land Securities : Capital Markets Annual Accounts

0
06/17/2019 | 10:39am EDT

RNS Number : 5143C

Land Securities Capital Markets Plc

17 June 2019

Name: Land Securities Capital Markets PLC

Date: 17th June 2019

Re: Land Securities Capital Markets Annual Accounts

Please click on the following link to view the document:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5143C_1-2019-6-17.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ISEZDLFFKQFLBBQ

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 14:38:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 661 M
EBIT 2020 525 M
Net income 2020 91,8 M
Debt 2020 3 798 M
Yield 2020 5,64%
P/E ratio 2020 40,35
P/E ratio 2021 14,23
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
Capitalization 6 298 M
Chart LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Land Securities Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,04  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Montague Noel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cressida Hogg Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Frederick Greenslade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Bartram Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Dan Palley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC4.62%7 801
EQUINIX INC44.63%40 823
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.12.40%23 923
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.23%22 453
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES31.29%16 632
WP CAREY INC30.85%14 230
