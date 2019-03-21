Log in
Land Securities : Directorate Change - Appointment of new Director

03/21/2019 | 03:25am EDT

RNS Number : 4839T Land Securities Group PLC 21 March 2019

Land Securities Group PLC ("Landsec")

Landsec notice of directorate change - Appointment of new Director

Landsec announces the appointment of Christophe Evain as an independent Non-Executive Director. Christophe will join the Board and become a Remuneration Committee member with effect from 1 April 2019.

Christophe is the former Chief Executive of Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICG), a leading alternative asset management firm listed on the London Stock Exchange. Having started his career in banking, Christophe joined ICG in 1994, spending 23 years at the company. Christophe held various roles at ICG, founding its business in Paris, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. In 2004, Christophe was appointed Group Managing Director and, in 2008, additionally became Chairman of the main Investment Committee and Chief Investment Officer. He was appointed CEO in 2010 and stepped down in 2017.

Cressida Hogg, Chairman, said: "I am delighted that Christophe is joining the Board of Landsec. His broad experience, both as a business leader and an investor, will be a valuable addition to the Board."

There are no matters requiring disclosure in relation to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Ends

Tim Ashby

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary Tel: +44(0) 20 7024 5256

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

BOAKMGZFDGGGLZM

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 07:24:08 UTC
