Land Securities : Directorate Change - Appointment of new Director

Land Securities Group PLC ("Landsec")

Landsec notice of directorate change - Appointment of new Director

Landsec announces the appointment of Christophe Evain as an independent Non-Executive Director. Christophe will join the Board and become a Remuneration Committee member with effect from 1 April 2019.

Christophe is the former Chief Executive of Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICG), a leading alternative asset management firm listed on the London Stock Exchange. Having started his career in banking, Christophe joined ICG in 1994, spending 23 years at the company. Christophe held various roles at ICG, founding its business in Paris, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. In 2004, Christophe was appointed Group Managing Director and, in 2008, additionally became Chairman of the main Investment Committee and Chief Investment Officer. He was appointed CEO in 2010 and stepped down in 2017.

Cressida Hogg, Chairman, said: "I am delighted that Christophe is joining the Board of Landsec. His broad experience, both as a business leader and an investor, will be a valuable addition to the Board."

Tim Ashby

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary Tel: +44(0) 20 7024 5256

