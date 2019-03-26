Log in
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
Land Securities : Landsec announces 63,000 sq ft of deals across its retail portfolio

03/26/2019 | 10:40am EDT

Landsec has exchanged terms with 17 brands for deals totalling 63,000 sq ft across its retail portfolio. Brands who have signed for space include Polo Ralph Lauren, H&M, Diesel, and Armani.

In Lewisham, H&M will more than treble the size of its current store, opening a flagship branch which will feature fashion and homeware.

At Bluewater, Polo Ralph Lauren will be opening a new store in the scheme's Lower Guildhall, and Rituals will double the size of its current store. Bluewater will also be introducing an immersive gardening concept to guests this summer, in partnership with celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin.

In Leeds, Rosa's Thai will open at Trinity, bolstering an already strong line-up of street food brands in Trinity Kitchen, and Menkind will open a store at White Rose.

Landsec has also completed a number of deals across its outlet portfolio. At Gunwharf Quays, Armani, 7 for all mankind, American Vintage, Pandora, and Diesel have taken space. New food and beverage brands have also joined the line-up with Cosy club opening this week, and Pho due to open in the summer.

At Junction 32, clothing-brand Kurt Muller will open, and at Clarks Village, Dune, Jack Wolfskin and Mint Velvet have opened new stores. Dune will also arrive at Braintree, along with Trespass.

Ailish Christian-West, Head of Property, Landsec, said: 'This level of leasing activity demonstrates the continued attractiveness of well-managed destinations which place customer and brand experience at the heart of day-to-day operations.

'Across our diverse portfolio, we continue to attract brands of an exceptional quality. This is reflective of the product we offer to both consumers and retailers.'

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:39:09 UTC
