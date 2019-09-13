Land Securities : Landsec announces new lettings at Bluewater

Landsec has announced that fashion retailer Zara has signed for a new 37,000 sq ft store at Bluewater. Joining Zara for its Bluewater debut is home fitness brand Peloton, which has announced plans to open a 1150 sq ft boutique.

International fashion retailer Zara has signed for a new 37,000 sq ft store at Bluewater to showcase the very latest in fashion and homeware. The store will be one of the largest in the country. This agreement will see Zara will double the size of their current unit at the retail destination, following strong consumer demand for an increased offering. The new store will open in Autumn 2020.

Senior Portfolio Director, Russell Loveland, Landsec, said: 'Zara is an enormously popular offer for our guests and there has been high demand from customers for a larger store. A new statement store will complement Bluewater's already strong line-up of high performing fashion brands, as we continue to serve our growing catchment area.'

Peloton, the global interactive fitness platform that revolutionised the fitness industry, has announced plans to open a 1150 sq ft showroom at Bluewater. The new location will open on the centre's premium Upper Guildhall in time for Christmas.

Martyn Clark, Peloton's International Director of Real Estate Development, commented: 'We are excited to open our next showroom location at Bluewater. It's an obvious choice for us given the catchment demographics and progressive tenant mix.'

Rob Hardie, Portfolio Director at Landsec, added: 'We are delighted to welcome Peloton to Bluewater. Fitness and Wellbeing is an increasingly important element to all our lives so it's only fitting we bring one of the best brands in the sector to Bluewater. Guests will have the opportunity to try and then buy a bike, enabling them to join online classes streamed live from New York and London, led by world class instructors.'

