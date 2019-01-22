Log in
Land Securities : Landsec launches new flexible office brand

01/22/2019 | 02:59am EST

RNS Number : 6957N Land Securities Group PLC 22 January 2019

Landsec launches new flexible office brand

Landsec has launched its new flexible office brand, Myo, providing customised office space for businesses looking for flexibility to enable future growth.

Myo, which will operate as a standalone brand, offers flexible leases ranging from 12 months to three years for businesses that need space for between 15 and 80 people.

The new offering will fill an underserved part of the flexible office market. Businesses will be able to customise their office space to reflect their own brand, culture and ways of working. Myo customers will select their office design from three fit-out styles, each designed to maximise productivity, collaboration and wellbeing.

Myo will provide businesses with superfast connectivity and access to shared spaces, including meeting rooms that can be personalised using digital technology.

Businesses will have access to an onsite front of house team to assist with day-to-day office requirements and IT support. Myo will also offer a concierge service, discounted gym memberships and invitations to social, business and lifestyle events.

Colette O'Shea, Managing Director, London at Landsec said: "After speaking to a wide range of businesses, we know that, from the small companies outgrowing their start-up space to the more established businesses looking to expand from their HQ, flexibility, convenience and a home to call their own is essential for them to achieve their goals.

"We also know how important brand identity is in today's business landscape. Myo's adaptable office designs will enable our customers to put their brands front and centre and help them stand out in their own crowded markets.

"With the addition of Myo to our already diverse portfolio, we can now provide premium space and best-in-class service to our customers at every stage of their growth journey, and we look forward to supporting more businesses for the long-term."

Myo will be headed up by Oliver Knight, Flexible Office Director at Landsec, and its first location will be 36,000 sq ft at 123 Victoria Street, SW1.

Myo will welcome its first customers to 123 Victoria Street in April 2019.

Ends

About Landsec

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. We own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

Our £14.0 billion portfolio spans 23.9 million sq ft of real estate and is a diverse mix of offices, retail and leisure.

We also aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues - from diversity and community employment, to carbon and climate resilience. Everything we do is grounded in experience and begins with people. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities. At Landsec, everything is experience.

Find out more at landsec.com

Please contact:

Press

Zara Lockwood

+44 (0)786 7743 651

zara.lockwood@landsec.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCUAAWRKAAAUAR

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 07:58:01 UTC
