Land Securities : Non-executive Director's Other Appointment

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company has been informed that Stacey Rauch, Non-executive Director and member of the Company's Remuneration, Nomination and Audit Committees has been appointed a Non-executive Director of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., which is listed on NASDAQ, with effect from 1 February 2019.
