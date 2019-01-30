Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Land Securities Group plc    LAND   GB00BYW0PQ60

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC (LAND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Land Securities : Non-executive Director's Other Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 02:15pm EST

RNS Number : 5179O Land Securities Group PLC 30 January 2019

Land Securities Group PLC

Land Securities Group PLC (the "Company") Non-executive Director's Other Appointment

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company has been informed that Stacey Rauch, Non-executive Director and member of the Company's Remuneration, Nomination and Audit Committees has been appointed a Non-executive Director of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., which is listed on NASDAQ, with effect from 1 February 2019.

-Ends

-For further information, please contact:

Land Securities Group PLC

Tim Ashby

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary Tel: +44(0) 20 7024 5256

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

RDNURUWRKNAAORR

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 19:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
02:15pLAND SECURITIES : Non-executive Director's Other Appointment
PU
01/22LAND SECURITIES : Landsec launches new flexible office brand
PU
01/16LAND SECURITIES : Landsec leads the way in experiential retail offering with ind..
PU
01/09LAND SECURITIES : Slim Chickens lays its new opening at St David's
PU
2018LAND SECURITIES : Landsec lets final space at Nova, Victoria
PU
2018LAND SECURITIES : Landsec leads coffee cup recycling initiative in UK first
PU
2018LAND SECURITIES : Landsec follows Westgate signings with 29,500 sq ft of new ope..
PU
2018LAND SECURITIES : Retirement of Director
PU
2018LAND SECURITIES : Landsec increases Southwark exposure with acquisition in Lavin..
PU
2018LAND SECURITIES : Acquisition in Lavington Street, SE1
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 667 M
EBIT 2019 524 M
Net income 2019 -201 M
Debt 2019 3 713 M
Yield 2019 5,42%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 72,72
EV / Sales 2019 15,3x
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
Capitalization 6 476 M
Chart LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Land Securities Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Montague Noel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cressida Hogg Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Frederick Greenslade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Bartram Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Dan Palley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC8.58%8 477
EQUINIX INC7.58%30 491
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%22 984
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST0.09%22 000
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION5.77%19 678
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES11.14%13 772
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.