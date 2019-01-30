Land Securities : Non-executive Director's Other Appointment

RNS Number : 5179O Land Securities Group PLC 30 January 2019

Land Securities Group PLC

Land Securities Group PLC (the "Company") Non-executive Director's Other Appointment

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company has been informed that Stacey Rauch, Non-executive Director and member of the Company's Remuneration, Nomination and Audit Committees has been appointed a Non-executive Director of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., which is listed on NASDAQ, with effect from 1 February 2019.

Land Securities Group PLC

Tim Ashby

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary Tel: +44(0) 20 7024 5256

