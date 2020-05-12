Land Securities : Read Annual Results summary

Land Securities Group PLC announced its annual results for the financial year ended 31 March 2020, on Tuesday 12 May 2020. A pre-recorded presentation will be streamed here at 8:00 am BST followed immediately by a live Q&A session chaired by Mark Allan, Chief Executive.

We expect the presentation, including Q&A, to last about an hour and we would be delighted if you could join us. A downloadable copy of the webcast will then be available from this page by by the end of the day.

We will also be offering an audio conference call line, please register here.

In addition, there will be an interactive Q&A facility on both the webcast and conference call line.

We anticipate a high volume of people will join the webcast and conference call, so we would encourage you to log on early and to register for the conference call in good time. You can register for the conference call now - you will receive a unique passcode which enables you to enter the call quickly and easily tomorrow morning.