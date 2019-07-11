Land Securities : Robert Noel, Chief Executive, announces intention to retire from Landsec

Landsec announces that Robert Noel, Chief Executive, has informed the Board of his intention to retire from Landsec during 2020. The Board will commence a formal search process to identify and appoint his successor. Robert will continue in his role until his successor is appointed and for an appropriate handover period.

Robert Noel said: 'I've been fortunate to lead talented and dedicated teams as we've transformed the portfolio, culture and financial strength of the business over the last decade. Next year I will have spent ten years at Landsec, eight as Chief Executive. With the business well positioned for the current market, a growing pipeline and a clear strategy for the future, it's the right time for me to move on.'

Cressida Hogg, Chairman, said: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Rob for the energy and commitment with which he has led the company through a period of change and growth, transforming the portfolio and strengthening the balance sheet. Under his leadership Landsec has developed iconic buildings, especially in Victoria, in the City and at Westgate in Oxford. We respect his decision to retire after nearly eight years as Chief Executive and look forward to continuing to work with him until a successor is in place.'

