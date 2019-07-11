Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Land Securities Group plc    LAND   GB00BYW0PQ60

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

(LAND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Land Securities : Robert Noel, Chief Executive, announces intention to retire from Landsec

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:28am EDT

Landsec announces that Robert Noel, Chief Executive, has informed the Board of his intention to retire from Landsec during 2020. The Board will commence a formal search process to identify and appoint his successor. Robert will continue in his role until his successor is appointed and for an appropriate handover period.

Robert Noel said: 'I've been fortunate to lead talented and dedicated teams as we've transformed the portfolio, culture and financial strength of the business over the last decade. Next year I will have spent ten years at Landsec, eight as Chief Executive. With the business well positioned for the current market, a growing pipeline and a clear strategy for the future, it's the right time for me to move on.'

Cressida Hogg, Chairman, said: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Rob for the energy and commitment with which he has led the company through a period of change and growth, transforming the portfolio and strengthening the balance sheet. Under his leadership Landsec has developed iconic buildings, especially in Victoria, in the City and at Westgate in Oxford. We respect his decision to retire after nearly eight years as Chief Executive and look forward to continuing to work with him until a successor is in place.'

Ends

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
02:42aROBERT NOEL : Land Securities CEO Robert Noel to retire next year
RE
02:28aLAND SECURITIES : Robert Noel, Chief Executive, announces intention to retire fr..
PU
06/20LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/19LAND SECURITIES : Landsec expands refill scheme to unite 136 retailers in the fi..
PU
06/17LAND SECURITIES : Capital Markets Annual Accounts
PU
06/13LAND SECURITIES : Green light for big phil
AQ
06/12PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
06/12Philip Green's Arcadia avoids collapse as creditors back deal
RE
06/10LAND SECURITIES : 2019 Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
06/07PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia sweetens rescue plan to get landlords back..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 661 M
EBIT 2020 532 M
Net income 2020 -259 M
Debt 2020 3 876 M
Yield 2020 5,64%
P/E ratio 2020 -31,5x
P/E ratio 2021 600x
EV / Sales2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2021 15,6x
Capitalization 6 203 M
Chart LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Land Securities Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,05  GBP
Last Close Price 8,38  GBP
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Montague Noel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cressida Hogg Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Frederick Greenslade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Bartram Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Dan Palley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC4.15%7 751
EQUINIX INC47.92%43 563
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.61%25 211
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.01%22 034
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES28.41%16 463
WP CAREY INC29.43%14 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About