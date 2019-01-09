Log in
News Summary

Land Securities : Slim Chickens lays its new opening at St David's

01/09/2019 | 04:14am EST

The St David's Partnership, owners of St David's in Cardiff, one of the UK's premier retail and leisure destinations, has unveiled the opening of American dining brand, Slim Chickens. The new outlet is the brand's first franchised restaurant outside of London.

Located on the Lower East side, next to the recently upsized Ed's Easy Diner, Slim Chickens' restaurant has space for 76 covers inside and 16 outside. The 2,400 sq ft restaurant has been designed by an in-house team, incorporating modern digital kiosks along with a self-serve drinks station.

Slim Chickens has seen vast growth across North America, with over 80 locations, and has now selected St David's to launch their second restaurant in addition to their first St James Street spot, just off Oxford Street.

Speaking on behalf of the St David's Partnership, a joint venture between Landsec and intu, Colin Flinn, regional managing director - west, said: 'Fast-casual American brand, Slim Chickens, brings an exciting new element to our diverse mix of restaurants. Their decision to launch their first site outside of London and second in the UK highlights St David's status as one of the UK's premium retail destinations. The casual, social setting of this emerging brand really sits well alongside its neighbours and within the scheme as a whole.'

CEO of Slim Chickens parent company BRG, Tom Crowley, added: 'With incredible footfall and exposure to our target customer catchment, St David's really stood out to launch our first site outside of London and as a launch pad for our regional expansion plans. The concept is perfectly placed in the destination and brings our high-quality handmade food and modern digital experience to St David's; one of the UK's leading retail and leisure destinations.'

Slim Chickens joined international shopping brand Bershka who also opened their doors in December.

The St David's Partnership dealt directly and Slim Chickens represented themselves.

Ends

Disclaimer

Land Securities Group plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:13:01 UTC
