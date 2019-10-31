Landec : Announces Dawn Kimball as New Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer Read more...

Log in
10/31/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

Newly created position enhances executive leadership team aimed at future growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company, with two operating businesses, Curation Foods Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical Inc., welcomes Dawn Kimball as senior vice president and chief people officer. She will lead the human resources organization and serve as a steward of Landec's culture. Her immediate priority will be to review organizational design and development to optimize results.

Kimball brings a wealth of knowledge cultivated over 20 years in the industry as a transformative business leader. She focuses on developing diverse cultures of deep connection where every individual feels seen, heard and valued for his or her contributions. Kimball's previous experience includes expertise in learning and leadership development, HIPO executive development, and succession planning and change leadership. She has also overseen talent management and acquisition, employee engagement, organizational development, and mergers and cultural integration within several organizations.

Kimball's new role adds another strategic hire focused on supporting the priorities of Landec CEO Dr. Albert Bolles in fiscal 2020. With an emphasis on coaching and development to enhance overall capabilities, the company is investing in talent across its entire organization to drive meaningful change. The results of these efforts have already begun to drive a cultural transformation at Landec, focused on profitability, executing with excellence, productivity and sustainability.

'How an organization manages and develops its talent determines their unique competitive advantage,' said Kimball. 'Now that our strategic pillars are set, we must place the right people in the right roles at the right time to drive a culture that helps achieve extraordinary outcomes for the whole organization.'

Kimball returns to Landec after previously serving as senior vice president of human resources. Prior to rejoining Landec, Kimball served as vice president, enterprise learning and talent management at Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. and as director of human resources while at Belcorp USA. During her career she held multiple positions during her tenure at Williams-Sonoma, Inc., including vice president human resources, and she worked with J. Walter Thompson Worldwide as director of human resources and organizational development.

'Dawn Kimball will take Landec's company culture to the next level, and we're happy to welcome her back into our fold,' said Bolles. 'Her deep knowledge around accelerating engagement for a more productive workforce will help give us a competitive advantage to deliver on our strategy for profitable growth.'

About Landec Corporation
Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of difficult to manufacture pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Landec's website at www.landec.com.

Disclaimer

Landec Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 21:21:11 UTC
