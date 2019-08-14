Log in
LANDEC CORPORATION

(LNDC)
Landec : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

08/14/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA

(Month/Day/Year)

LANDEC CORP CA[ LNDC ]

Requiring Statement

08/05/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

C/O LANDEC CORPORATION

X Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

5201 GREAT AMERICA PARKWAY,

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

SUITE 232

Person

Form filed by More than One

(Street)

Reporting Person

SANTA

CA

95054

CLARA

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

No Security beneficially owned

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

4)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

/s/ Rebecca J Hilt

08/14/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Landec Corporation published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 23:26:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 604 M
EBIT 2020 15,4 M
Net income 2020 8,09 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,51x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 306 M
Chart LANDEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Landec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00  $
Last Close Price 10,51  $
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Molly A. Hemmeter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve D. Goldby Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory S. Skinner CFO, VP-Finance & Administration
Steven P. Bitler Vice President-Technology
Robert G. Tobin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDEC CORPORATION-9.04%314
NESTLÉ S.A.33.18%315 274
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.52%78 698
DANONE26.58%56 449
GENERAL MILLS39.37%32 818
THE HERSHEY COMPANY44.95%32 560
