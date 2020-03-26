Landec : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Landec Corporation – LNDC

Log in
03/26/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) resulting from allegations that Landec may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 2, 2020, Landec disclosed that the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and Department of Justice were investigating the Company regarding "potential environmental and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (‘FCPA’) compliance matters associated with regulatory permitting" at a manufacturing plant in Mexico owned by Yucatan Foods, which Landec acquired in December 2018.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.14, or over 10%, to close at $10.03 per share on January 3, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Landec investors. If you purchased shares of Landec please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1754.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


