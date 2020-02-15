Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Landec Corporation    LNDC

LANDEC CORPORATION

(LNDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Landec : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Landec Corporation – LNDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 01:01pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) resulting from allegations that Landec may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 2, 2020, the Company disclosed investigations by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and Department of Justice regarding "potential environmental and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (‘FCPA’) compliance matters associated with regulatory permitting" at a manufacturing plant in Mexico owned by Yucatan Foods, which Landec acquired in December 2018.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.14, or over 10%, to close at $10.03 per share on January 3, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Landec investors. If you purchased shares of Landec please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1754.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LANDEC CORPORATION
01:01pLANDEC : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Cla..
BU
01/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Landec Corpo..
PR
01/24THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Land..
BU
01/21LANDEC : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claim..
PR
01/20INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
01/16SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Landec Corpo..
BU
01/15Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Landec Co..
BU
01/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Landec Co..
BU
01/10Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Landec Co..
BU
01/08INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 601 M
EBIT 2020 13,2 M
Net income 2020 4,33 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 76,3x
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,56x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 334 M
Chart LANDEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Landec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,50  $
Last Close Price 11,45  $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert D. Bolles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Kenneth William Powell Chairman
Brian McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer
Steven P. Bitler Vice President-Technology
Fredrick Frank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDEC CORPORATION1.24%334
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.08%315 575
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC8.35%85 518
DANONE-1.87%50 979
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.40%33 498
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-16.34%32 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group