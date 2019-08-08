Landec : Welcomes Katrina Houde to Board of Directors Read more...

Log in
LANDEC CORPORATION

LANDEC CORPORATION

(LNDC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Landec : Welcomes Katrina Houde to Board of Directors

0
08/08/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Newly elected member brings food industry and executive leadership credentials

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company, with two operating businesses, Curation Foods Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical Inc., announced today its board of directors has elected Katrina Houde, a recognized thought leader in the food processing industry, to the Landec Board of Directors as a Class 1 director, filling the vacated seat of Steven Goldby who retired in May.

'We look forward to Kathy (Katrina) joining the Landec team. Because of her extensive experience in the food industry she will become a significant contributor to the strategic direction of our Curation Foods business as we drive towards increasing profitability, while continuing to meet consumer and customer needs,' said Dr. Albert Bolles, president and CEO of Landec. 'Her previous leadership roles will support our priorities of focusing on simplifying our business and executing with operational excellence.'

Katrina brings senior leadership experience with 30 years in the consumer products industry and a proven track record of achievements contributing to enhanced corporate performance through effective P&L management, as well as leading successful teams and strategic initiatives in manufacturing, agribusiness and operations. She currently sits on the board of directors for SunOpta Inc., where she previously served as interim CEO. Katrina has also held operations management roles with Cuddy Food Products Ltd., Johnson Controls, and Scotiabank.

In the Landec fourth quarter and fiscal year-end 2019 earnings release on July 30, 2019, Dr. Bolles reiterated the company's commitment to driving profitability within the Curation Foods business by streamlining its project pipeline in order to focus on product innovation that delivers high impact results, driving costs out of the business, and prioritizing operational excellence across the organization through improved productivity and quality.

The fiscal 2020 product strategy for Curation Foods will focus on delivering breakthrough innovation and growing its higher margin products - specifically Eat Smart® salads and green beans, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® products, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. The Curation Foods mission continues to be to provide access to plant-based 100% clean ingredient foods, while protecting the planet for future generations with sustainable business practices.

About Landec Corporation
Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of difficult to manufacture pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Landec's website at www.landec.com.

Contact Information:
At the Company: Investor Relations: Media Inquiries:
Gregory S. Skinner Jeff Sonnek Leigh Lehman, Current Global
Executive Vice President and CFO (646) 277-1263 (310) 967-3409
(650) 261-3677 Jeff.Sonnek@ICRINC.com llehman@currentglobal.com

Disclaimer

Landec Corporation published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 20:15:04 UTC
