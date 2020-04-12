Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Landec Corporation - LNDC

04/12/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Landec Corporation  ("Landec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LNDC).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Landec and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On January 2, 2020, Landec disclosed investigations by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and Department of Justice regarding "potential environmental and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ('FCPA') compliance matters associated with regulatory permitting" at a manufacturing plant in Mexico owned by Yucatan Foods, which Landec acquired in December 2018. 

On this news, Landec's stock price fell $1.14 per share, or 10.21%, to close at $10.03 per share on January 3, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

© PRNewswire 2020
