Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Landi Renzo S.p.A.    LR   IT0004210289

LANDI RENZO S.P.A.

(LR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 05/18 03:57:21 am
0.674 EUR   +14.24%
03:56aLANDI RENZO S P A : PR Filing of Interim Report as at March 31 2020
PU
03:51aLANDI RENZO S P A : PR First quarter 2020 Financial results
PU
05/08LANDI RENZO S P A : PR Shareholders' meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landi Renzo S p A : PR Filing of Interim Report as at March 31 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 03:56am EDT

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

15 maggio 2020 - May 15, 2020

This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails

Landi Renzo: Filing of Interim Report as of March 30, 2020

Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), May 15, 2020

The Company announces that the Interim Report as of March 30, 2020, approved by the Board of Directors held on May 15, 2020, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Landi Renzo is a world leader in LPG and natural gas fuel systems and components for motor vehicles. The Company, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) with 60 years' experience in the field, stands out for its international scope, operating in more than 50 countries, with international sales accounting for around 80% of total sales. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2007.

For further information:

LANDI RENZO S.p.A.

Paolo Cilloni

CFO and Investor Relator ir@landi.it

MEDIA

Image Building

Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis e-maillandirenzo@imagebuilding.it

2

www.landirenzogroup.com

Disclaimer

Landi Renzo S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 07:55:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
03:56aLANDI RENZO S P A : PR Filing of Interim Report as at March 31 2020
PU
03:51aLANDI RENZO S P A : PR First quarter 2020 Financial results
PU
05/08LANDI RENZO S P A : PR Shareholders' meeting
PU
04/28LANDI RENZO S P A : PR Voting intentions of the majority shareholders
PU
03/13LANDI RENZO S P A : PR FY19 Financial Results
PU
2019LANDI RENZO S P A : PR Q3 2019 Financial Results
PU
2019LANDI RENZO : PR - Half Year 2019 Financial Results
PU
2019LANDI RENZO : Announces Partnership with Los Angeles World Airports to Provide C..
BU
2019LANDI RENZO : PR Refinancing
PU
2019LANDI RENZO : PR Filing of the notice of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 166 M
EBIT 2020 5,17 M
Net income 2020 0,63 M
Debt 2020 61,8 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 105x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 66,4 M
Chart LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Landi Renzo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,81 €
Last Close Price 0,59 €
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cristiano Musi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Landi Chairman
Paolo Cilloni Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Paolo Emanuele Maria Ferrero Director, Group CTO & VP-Strategic Development
Angelo Iori Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDI RENZO S.P.A.-34.66%72
CUMMINS INC.-13.03%22 945
RHEINMETALL-37.25%2 996
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-1.75%2 242
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-12.78%2 128
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-4.44%1 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group