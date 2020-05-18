Landi Renzo S p A : PR Filing of Interim Report as at March 31 2020

Comunicato Stampa - Press Release

15 maggio 2020 - May 15, 2020

This press release is a translation. The Italian version prevails

Landi Renzo: Filing of Interim Report as of March 30, 2020

Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), May 15, 2020

The Company announces that the Interim Report as of March 30, 2020, approved by the Board of Directors held on May 15, 2020, is available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.landirenzogroup.com, under the Investors section) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

Landi Renzo is a world leader in LPG and natural gas fuel systems and components for motor vehicles. The Company, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) with 60 years' experience in the field, stands out for its international scope, operating in more than 50 countries, with international sales accounting for around 80% of total sales. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2007.

