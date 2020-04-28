Landi Renzo S p A : PR Voting intentions of the majority shareholders

Press Release

28 April 2020

This press release is a translation. The Italian version shall prevail.

Voting intentions of the shareholders Girefin S.p.A. and Gireimm S.r.l. regarding the proposal to authorize the purchase and the disposal of treasury shares to be voted during the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on 8 May 2020

Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), 28 April 2020

LANDI RENZO S.p.A. (the "Company"), in relation to the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting convened for 8 May 2020 (the "Shareholders' Meeting"), on behalf of its shareholders Girefin S.p.A. and Gireimm S.r.l., holding respectively 54.662% and 4.444% of the Company's share capital and 68.709% and 5.587% of the total voting rights, hereby announces the following.

The shareholders Girefin S.p.A. and Gireimm S.r.l. intend to vote against the proposal at the third item of the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, concerning the authorization to the purchase and disposal of treasury shares.

This negative vote is exclusively motivated by the intention of not precluding the Company from having access to the liquidity support measures introduced by the Italian law decree of 8 April 2020, no. 23 (the so called "Business Decree"). Article 1, paragraph 2, letter i) of the Business Decree, indeed, provides for, among the conditions to benefit from the credit facilities, the non-approval, by the applicant and any other company of the group to which it belongs, of the buyback of treasury shares in the course of 2020.

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the LPG and Methane gas components and systems for motor vehicles sector. The Company, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) and with 60 years' experience in the sector, is present in over 50 countries, with export sales of about 80%. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the MTA Market of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.

For further infomation:

LANDI RENZO S.p.A. Media Image Building Paolo Cilloni Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis, Anna Pirtali CFO and Investor Relator Tel: 02 89011300 ir@landi.it e-mail: landirenzo@imagebuilding.it

www.landirenzogroup.com