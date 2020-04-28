Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Landi Renzo S.p.A.    LR   IT0004210289

LANDI RENZO S.P.A.

(LR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 04/28 04:31:57 am
0.471 EUR   +7.29%
04:38aLANDI RENZO S P A : PR Voting intentions of the majority shareholders
PU
03/13LANDI RENZO S P A : PR FY19 Financial Results
PU
2019LANDI RENZO S P A : PR Q3 2019 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Landi Renzo S p A : PR Voting intentions of the majority shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:38am EDT

Press Release

28 April 2020

This press release is a translation. The Italian version shall prevail.

Voting intentions of the shareholders Girefin S.p.A. and Gireimm S.r.l. regarding the proposal to authorize the purchase and the disposal of treasury shares to be voted during the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on 8 May 2020

Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), 28 April 2020

LANDI RENZO S.p.A. (the "Company"), in relation to the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting convened for 8 May 2020 (the "Shareholders' Meeting"), on behalf of its shareholders Girefin S.p.A. and Gireimm S.r.l., holding respectively 54.662% and 4.444% of the Company's share capital and 68.709% and 5.587% of the total voting rights, hereby announces the following.

The shareholders Girefin S.p.A. and Gireimm S.r.l. intend to vote against the proposal at the third item of the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, concerning the authorization to the purchase and disposal of treasury shares.

This negative vote is exclusively motivated by the intention of not precluding the Company from having access to the liquidity support measures introduced by the Italian law decree of 8 April 2020, no. 23 (the so called "Business Decree"). Article 1, paragraph 2, letter i) of the Business Decree, indeed, provides for, among the conditions to benefit from the credit facilities, the non-approval, by the applicant and any other company of the group to which it belongs, of the buyback of treasury shares in the course of 2020.

Landi Renzo is the global leader in the LPG and Methane gas components and systems for motor vehicles sector. The Company, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) and with 60 years' experience in the sector, is present in over 50 countries, with export sales of about 80%. Landi Renzo S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the MTA Market of Borsa Italiana since June 2007.

For further infomation:

LANDI RENZO S.p.A.
Media Image Building
Paolo Cilloni
Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis, Anna Pirtali
CFO and Investor Relator
Tel: 02 89011300
ir@landi.it
e-mail: landirenzo@imagebuilding.it

www.landirenzogroup.com

Disclaimer

Landi Renzo S.p.A. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 08:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
04:38aLANDI RENZO S P A : PR Voting intentions of the majority shareholders
PU
03/13LANDI RENZO S P A : PR FY19 Financial Results
PU
2019LANDI RENZO S P A : PR Q3 2019 Financial Results
PU
2019LANDI RENZO : PR - Half Year 2019 Financial Results
PU
2019LANDI RENZO : Announces Partnership with Los Angeles World Airports to Provide C..
BU
2019LANDI RENZO : PR Refinancing
PU
2019LANDI RENZO : PR Filing of the notice of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2019LANDI RENZO : Board of Directors approves the interim results at March 31, 2019
PU
2019LANDI RENZO : CS Deposito resoconto intermedio di gestione 03 2019
PU
2019LANDI RENZO : PR-Landi Renzo Group Rating update
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 191 M
EBIT 2019 16,6 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 58,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,32x
P/E ratio 2020 78,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 49,4 M
Chart LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Landi Renzo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDI RENZO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,81  €
Last Close Price 0,44  €
Spread / Highest target 93,6%
Spread / Average Target 84,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cristiano Musi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Landi Chairman
Paolo Cilloni Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Paolo Emanuele Maria Ferrero Director, Group CTO & VP-Strategic Development
Angelo Iori Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDI RENZO S.P.A.-51.38%54
CUMMINS INC.-15.38%22 432
RHEINMETALL-41.76%2 784
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION0.08%2 253
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-16.67%2 037
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-3.78%1 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group