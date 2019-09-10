Log in
LANDI RENZO SPA

LANDI RENZO SPA

(LR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Landi Renzo : Announces Partnership with Los Angeles World Airports to Provide Compressed Natural Gas Fueling Systems to Airport Fleet

0
09/10/2019

Landi Renzo USA, the American subsidiary of Landi Renzo Group, the global leader in alternative fuel systems for the automotive industry, announced an exclusive collaboration with Los Angeles World Airports, the airport authority that owns and operates Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005323/en/

Ford F-250 provided by Landi Renzo to Los Angeles World Airports, equipped with an underbody CNG tank system. A new fleet of Ford F-250s and F-350s will be used at LAX. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ford F-250 provided by Landi Renzo to Los Angeles World Airports, equipped with an underbody CNG tank system. A new fleet of Ford F-250s and F-350s will be used at LAX.

The collaboration involves the deployment of Ford F-250/350 vehicles fueled by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), used to support LAX’s fleet operations.

The vehicles come directly from the Ford manufacturing plant to Landi Renzo USA’s facility in Torrance, where they are converted with the Landi Renzo’s “Eco Ready™” CNG system.

Landi Renzo USA is the only approved Ford QVM (Qualified Vehicle Modifier) developer for pick-up trucks certified by CARB (California Air Resources Board), the agency responsible for implementing California's landmark climate legislation. As an OEM approved system under Ford’s QVM program, the original warranty remains fully in place.

LAX serves more than 87 million passengers a year and 2.2 million tons of goods pass through the airport each year and maintains one of the largest airport clean vehicle fleets in the nation.

Over two-thirds of LAWA’s fleet vehicles use alternative fuels, with 68 percent of these using CNG. Through the adoption of the Airport Alternative Fuel Policy by the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners, the airport is poised to further reduce its emissions.

Andrea Landi, President of Landi Renzo USA, stated, “We are pleased to be associated with Los Angeles World Airports, a long-time advocate of clean transportation. They’ve been a great partner of Landi Renzo for years and we look forward to continuing to offer clean alternative solutions for their critical operations.”

With unique operational requirements, Landi Renzo has worked closely with LAWA to ensure the CNG product meets their needs. “We have provided extensive CNG training and consulting to LAWA’s fleet department. In fact, we prototyped a couple of configurations to further streamline their operation to ensure it is efficient,” said Landi.

About Landi Renzo Group: Landi Renzo is the world leader in the manufacturing of alternative fuel systems and components for the automotive industry. The Company has its global headquarters in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in addition to subsidiaries in 10 different countries, including Landi Renzo USA, based in Torrance, CA. As leader in the eco-mobility with 65 years’ experience and an established presence in more than 70 countries, Landi Renzo has provided alternative fuels systems to over 50 million vehicles globally, allowing a CO2 reduction of 15 million tons.

About Los Angeles World Airports: Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) is the City of Los Angeles department that owns and operates Los Angeles International (LAX) and Van Nuys (VNY) general aviation airports. LAX is the world's fourth busiest airport and the largest and busiest international one on the U.S. West Coast. LAX is a major international gateway to the United States, and also serves as a connection point for passengers traveling internationally.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 186 M
EBIT 2019 16,6 M
Net income 2019 9,49 M
Debt 2019 47,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 118 M
Technical analysis trends LANDI RENZO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,66  €
Last Close Price 1,05  €
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cristiano Musi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Landi Chairman
Sebastiano Rossi Chief Operating Officer
Paolo Cilloni Chief Financial Officer
Angelo Iori Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDI RENZO SPA-9.61%130
CUMMINS INC.20.34%24 395
RHEINMETALL48.98%5 386
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-9.02%2 542
DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.-15.43%2 429
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 331
