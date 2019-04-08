Log in
Landi Renzo : PR Submission of the lists of candidates 2019

04/08/2019 | 06:13pm EDT
Press Release
8 April 2019
www.landirenzogroup.com
LANDI RENZO - lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the
Board of Statutory Auditors of Landi Renzo S.p.A.
Cavriago (Reggio Emilia), 8 April 2019
Landi Renzo S.p.A. communicates the lists of candidates for the appointment of directors and statutory auditors
contained, respectively, in the list n. 1 (submitted jointly by the shareholders Girefin S.p.A. and Gireimm S.r.l. holding a
total of 59.1068% of the share capital of Landi Renzo S.p.A.) and the list n. 2 (submitted by Aerius Investment Holding AG
which holds a total of 8.2624% of the share capital of Landi Renzo S.p.A.).
The above lists will be submitted to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 29 April 2019, in single call,
in Cavriago (RE), location Corte Tegge (Reggio Emilia), via Nobel 2/4.
The list no. 1 is composed as follows:
Board of Directors
1. Stefano Landi
2. Cristiano Musi
3. Giovannina Domenichini
4. Silvia Landi
5. Vincenzo Russi (*)
6. Sara Fornasiero (*)
7. Paolo Ferrero
8. Angelo Iori
9. Ivano Accorsi (*)
(*) in possession of the independence requirements pursuant to Articles 147-ter, paragraph 4, and 148, paragraph 3, of Legislative
Decree no. 58/1998 and Article 3 of the Self-governance Code.
Board of Statutory Auditors - Standing Auditors
1. Diana Rizzo
2. Domenico Sardano
3. Alessandro Levoni
Board of Statutory Auditors - Alternate Auditors
1. Marina Torelli
2. Antonio Cherchi
The list no. 2 is composed as follows:
Board of Directors
1. Anton Karl (**)
2. Mark Kerekes (**)
(**) in possession of the independence requirements pursuant to Article 147-ter, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and
Article 3 of the Self-governance Code.
Board of Statutory Auditors - Standing Auditors
1. Fabio Zucchetti
Board of Statutory Auditors - Alternate Auditors
1. Gian Marco Amico di Meane

Disclaimer

Landi Renzo S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 22:12:02 UTC
