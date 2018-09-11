Landi Renzo : VOTO MAGGIORATO

COMUNICAZIONE DELL'AMMONTARE COMPLESSIVO DEI DIRITTI DI VOTO

(art. 85-bis, comma 4-bis, del Regolamento Emittenti)

Reggio Emilia, 11 Settembre 2018 - Con riferimento a quanto comunicato in data 7 settembre 2018 a seguitodell'effetto dellamaggiorazione del diritto di voto relativamente a n. 5.000 azioni ordinarie Landi Renzo S.p.A.,ai sensi dell'art. 127-quinquiesdel T.u.f. e in applicazione di quanto previsto dallo statuto sociale, si precisa che le azioni ordinarie che compongono il capitale sociale corrispondenti a n. 133.001.660 diritti di voto sono 66.500.830.

Nella seguente tabella sono riportati i dati relativi alle azioni in circolazione e al numero di diritti di voto esercitabili dalla data odierna.

Situazione aggiornata Situazione precedente Numero delle azioni che compongono il capitale Numero diritti di voto Numero delle azioni che compongono il capitale Numero diritti di voto Totale di cui: 112.500.000 179.000.830 112.500.000 178.995.830 Azioni ordinarie ISIN IT0004210289 (godimento regolare: 1/01/2018) numero cedola in corso: 5 45.999.170 45.999.170 46.004.170 46.004.170 Azioni ordinarie con voto maggiorato ISIN IT0005282451 (godimento regolare: 1/01/2018) 66.500.830 133.001.660 66.495.830 132.991.660

numero cedola in corso: 5

Landi Renzo S.p.A. è leader mondiale nel settore dei componenti e dei sistemi di alimentazione a GPL e Metano per autotrazione. La Società, con sede a Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) e con un'esperienza di oltre 60 anni nel settore, si è caratterizzata per l'internazionalità dell'attività che si concretizza nella presenza in oltre 50 Paesi, con una percentuale di vendite generata all'estero di circa l'80%. Landi Renzo S.p.A. è quotata sul segmento STAR del Mercato MTA di Borsa Italiana dal giugno 2007.

Per ulteriori informazioni:

LANDI RENZO Contatti per i media Image Building Paolo Cilloni Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis, Anna Pirtali CFO and Investor Relator Tel: 02 89011300 ir@landi.it e-mail:landirenzo@imagebuilding.it www.landirenzogroup.com

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 85-bis, section 4-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)

Reggio Emilia, 11 September 2018-With reference to the press release on September the 7thfollowing to the effectiveness of the increase of voting rights relating to nr. 5.000 Landi Renzo S.p.A. ordinary shares,pursuant to article 127-quinquiesof Legislative Decree 58/98 and in application of the provisions of the by-laws, it is specified that the ordinary shares that compose the share capital corresponding to n. 133.001.660 voting rights are 66.500.830.

The following chart shows the total amount of the current Ordinay Shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.

Current number of voting rights Previous number of voting rights Number of shares of which the capital is composed Number of voting rights Number of shares of which the capital is composed Number of voting rights Total amount, of which: 112,500,000 179,000,830 112,500,000 178,995,830 Ordinary Shares ISIN IT0004210289 (dividend rights 1/01/2018) Current cupon: 5 45,999,170 45,999,170 46,004,170 46,004,170 Ordinary Shares with increased voting rights ISIN IT0005282451 66,500,830 133,001,660 66,495,830 132,991,660

(dividend rights 1/01/2018)

Current cupon: 5

Landi Renzo is a world leader in LPG and natural gas fuel systems and components for motor vehicles. TheCompany, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) with 60 years' experience in the field, stands out for its international scope, operating in more than 50 countries, with international sales accounting for around 80% of total sales. Landi Renzo has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2007.

For further information: