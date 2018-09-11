Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Landi Renzo SpA    LR   IT0004210289

LANDI RENZO SPA (LR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/11 01:25:28 pm
1.292 EUR   +1.25%
01:02pLANDI RENZO : Voto maggiorato
PU
09/10LANDI RENZO SPA : half-yearly earnings release
09/07LANDI RENZO : COMUNICAZIONE DELL’AMMONTARE COMPLESSIVO DEI DIR..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Landi Renzo : VOTO MAGGIORATO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

COMUNICAZIONE DELL'AMMONTARE COMPLESSIVO DEI DIRITTI DI VOTO

(art. 85-bis, comma 4-bis, del Regolamento Emittenti)

Reggio Emilia, 11 Settembre 2018 - Con riferimento a quanto comunicato in data 7 settembre 2018 a seguitodell'effetto dellamaggiorazione del diritto di voto relativamente a n. 5.000 azioni ordinarie Landi Renzo S.p.A.,ai sensi dell'art. 127-quinquiesdel T.u.f. e in applicazione di quanto previsto dallo statuto sociale, si precisa che le azioni ordinarie che compongono il capitale sociale corrispondenti a n. 133.001.660 diritti di voto sono 66.500.830.

Nella seguente tabella sono riportati i dati relativi alle azioni in circolazione e al numero di diritti di voto esercitabili dalla data odierna.

Situazione aggiornata

Situazione precedente

Numero delle

azioni che compongono il

capitale

Numero diritti

di voto

Numero delle

azioni che compongono il

capitale

Numero diritti di

voto

Totale di cui:

112.500.000

179.000.830

112.500.000

178.995.830

Azioni ordinarie

ISIN IT0004210289

(godimento regolare: 1/01/2018)

numero cedola in corso: 5

45.999.170

45.999.170

46.004.170

46.004.170

Azioni ordinarie con voto maggiorato

ISIN IT0005282451

(godimento regolare: 1/01/2018)

66.500.830

133.001.660

66.495.830

132.991.660

numero cedola in corso: 5

Landi Renzo S.p.A. è leader mondiale nel settore dei componenti e dei sistemi di alimentazione a GPL e Metano per autotrazione. La Società, con sede a Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) e con un'esperienza di oltre 60 anni nel settore, si è caratterizzata per l'internazionalità dell'attività che si concretizza nella presenza in oltre 50 Paesi, con una percentuale di vendite generata all'estero di circa l'80%. Landi Renzo S.p.A. è quotata sul segmento STAR del Mercato MTA di Borsa Italiana dal giugno 2007.

Per ulteriori informazioni:

LANDI RENZO

Contatti per i media Image Building

Paolo Cilloni

Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis, Anna Pirtali

CFO and Investor Relator

Tel: 02 89011300

ir@landi.it

e-mail:landirenzo@imagebuilding.it

www.landirenzogroup.com

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 85-bis, section 4-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)

Reggio Emilia, 11 September 2018-With reference to the press release on September the 7thfollowing to the effectiveness of the increase of voting rights relating to nr. 5.000 Landi Renzo S.p.A. ordinary shares,pursuant to article 127-quinquiesof Legislative Decree 58/98 and in application of the provisions of the by-laws, it is specified that the ordinary shares that compose the share capital corresponding to n. 133.001.660 voting rights are 66.500.830.

The following chart shows the total amount of the current Ordinay Shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.

Current number of voting rights

Previous number of voting rights

Number of shares of which the capital is composed

Number of voting rights

Number of shares of which the capital is composed

Number of voting rights

Total amount,

of which:

112,500,000

179,000,830

112,500,000

178,995,830

Ordinary Shares ISIN IT0004210289 (dividend rights 1/01/2018)

Current cupon: 5

45,999,170

45,999,170

46,004,170

46,004,170

Ordinary Shares with increased voting rights

ISIN IT0005282451

66,500,830

133,001,660

66,495,830

132,991,660

(dividend rights 1/01/2018)

Current cupon: 5

Landi Renzo is a world leader in LPG and natural gas fuel systems and components for motor vehicles. TheCompany, based in Cavriago (Reggio Emilia) with 60 years' experience in the field, stands out for its international scope, operating in more than 50 countries, with international sales accounting for around 80% of total sales. Landi Renzo has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2007.

For further information:

LANDI RENZO

Contatti per i media Image Building

Paolo Cilloni

Cristina Fossati, Angela Fumis, Anna Pirtali

CFO and Investor Relator

Tel: 02 89011300

ir@landi.it

e-mail:landirenzo@imagebuilding.it

www.landirenzogroup.com

Disclaimer

Landi Renzo S.p.A. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 11:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANDI RENZO SPA
01:02pLANDI RENZO : Voto maggiorato
PU
09/10LANDI RENZO SPA : half-yearly earnings release
09/07LANDI RENZO : COMUNICAZIONE DELL’AMMONTARE COMPLESSIVO DEI DIRITTI DI VOTO
PU
08/22LANDI RENZO : USA Announces California Air Resources Board Certification for New..
AQ
07/24LANDI RENZO : Fusione per incorporazione Emmegas
PU
04/24LANDI RENZO : The Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2017 Financial Statements
PU
01/26LANDI RENZO : calendario finanziario 2018
PU
01/25LANDI RENZO : Bondholders’ Meeting for “LANDI RENZO 6,10% 2015-2022&..
PU
01/12LANDI RENZO : Closing vendita immobile Cina
PU
01/03Foreign CNG cylinder manufacturers to visit Pakistan this month
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 171 M
EBIT 2018 10,5 M
Net income 2018 6,00 M
Debt 2018 54,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,20
P/E ratio 2019 12,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart LANDI RENZO SPA
Duration : Period :
Landi Renzo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDI RENZO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,60 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cristiano Musi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Landi Chairman
Sebastiano Rossi Chief Operating Officer
Paolo Cilloni Chief Financial Officer
Angelo Iori Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDI RENZO SPA-18.73%167
CUMMINS-19.38%23 257
RHEINMETALL-15.79%4 507
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-21.41%3 144
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC-33.18%3 012
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-17.88%2 850
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.