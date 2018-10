Zug - October 2, 2018 - Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW), a global leader in transforming the way energy is delivered and managed, announced today that Ellie Doyle, Executive Vice President Asia Pacific is leaving the company. Landis+Gyr wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

