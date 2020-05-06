Landis+Gyr : EN – May 6, 2020 – Landis+Gyr Announces FY 2019 Financial Results 0 05/06/2020 | 01:04am EDT Send by mail :

Media Release Landis+Gyr Announces FY 2019 Financial Results Zug, Switzerland - May 6, 2020 - Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW) today announced unaudited financial results for financial year 2019 (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020). Key highlights included: Landis+Gyr experienced some impacts related to COVID-19 and weakness in demand in North America, as a result net revenue was USD 1,699.0 million, a decrease of 2.0% in constant currency

Committed backlog down 14.6% year-over-year to USD 2.22 billion

Both the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions experienced sales growth of 3.9% and 12.7% in constant currency respectively. The Americas net revenue declined 7.7% year-over-year in constant currency

Due to uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 crisis, no FY 2020 financial guidance is being issued at this time

* includes one-off gain of USD 5.6 million resulting from a Brazilian VAT court case ruling "Landis+Gyr is a global leader in an essential industry providing critical infrastructure to utilities around the world. Our top priority at this difficult time is to ensure the health and wellbeing of our employees as well as meeting customer requirements. The Group's balance sheet remains solid. We are well posi- tioned to weather the COVID-19 crisis," said Werner Lieberherr, Landis+Gyr's CEO. "Financial results for FY 2019 were in line with the recently announced expectations and reflect the impacts of both the COVID-19 crisis and previously mentioned regulatory delays in the Americas region. Looking ahead, it is too early to estimate the impact of COVID-19 on the Group's net revenues and, as such, we are not providing financial guidance for FY 2020 at this time. We have undertaken strict cost control measures throughout the organization while maintaining key portfolio investments and will continue to monitor the situation closely, providing updates when appropriate. Finally, as a precautionary measure given the current COVID-19 driven global economic uncertainty, our Board of Directors has decided to postpone the decision on the proposed FY 2019 dividend for now, and intends to revisit the situation in conjunction with the release of the results of the first half year ending September 2020," Lieberherr concluded. Order Intake, Committed Backlog and Net Revenue Order intake for FY 2019 was USD 1,371.4 million, a book to bill ratio of 0.81 and a decrease of 32.9% year-over-year in constant currency reflecting a demanding year-over-year comparison due to strong FY 2018 performance (FY 2018 book to bill ratio of 1.18), the lumpy nature of contract awards and US regulatory delays. Committed backlog was down 14.6% year-over-year at USD 2,223.9 million. The Americas and EMEA reported decreases in committed backlog compared to the prior year, while Asia Pacific rose slightly. In FY 2019, net revenue fell 2.0% year-over-year in constant currency to USD 1,699.0 million. The COVID-19 crisis impact lowered net revenue by approximately 1% in FY 2019. Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 1 Media Release Net revenue to external customers per segment was as follows (in USD millions, except where indicated): Segment FY 2019 FY 2018 Percentage change Percentage change in Net revenue Net revenue constant currencies Americas 906.3 986.0 (8.1%) (7.7%) EMEA 633.5 632.5 0.2% 3.9% Asia Pacific 159.2 146.7 8.5% 12.7% Group 1,699.0 1,765.2 (3.8%) (2.0%) The Americas region delivered lower net revenue year-over-year, falling 7.7% in constant currency, due to delays in regulatory approvals in the US and the rolling-off of two large projects which were running at full deployment speed in the US during FY 2018. The Americas' committed backlog was USD 1,480.3 million at the end of the financial year, down 15.6% compared to FY 2018. Net revenue in the EMEA region was up compared to the prior year by 3.9% in constant currency. Strong volumes in the UK drove the region's financial year performance. EMEAʼs committed order backlog stood at USD 649.4 million at the period end, down 13.9% year-over-year. Asia Pacific also achieved higher sales with year-over-year growth of 12.7% in constant currency, as demand in Australia and Hong Kong drove the increase. Committed backlog was USD 94.3 million, up 0.7% compared to FY 2018. Adjusted and Reported EBITDA The Adjusted EBITDA by segment was as follows (in USD millions, except where indicated): FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2018 Segment Percentage of Percentage of Adjusted EBITDA net revenue Adjusted EBITDA net revenue Americas 163.1 18.0% 193.7 19.6% EMEA 40.1 6.3% 19.7 3.1% Asia Pacific 9.9 6.2% 1.5 1.0% Corporate unallocated 24.1 23.0 Group 237.2 14.0% 237.9 13.5% Overall, the FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.0% from 13.5% in the prior year. FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA came in at USD 237.2 million, including the one-off positive impact of a court ruling relating to overpaid VAT in Brazil of USD 5.6 million; excluding this one-off impact, the Adjusted EBITDA margin for FY 2019 was 13.6%. Continued cost and efficiency improvements in EMEA and Asia Pacific partially offset a revenue driven decline in Adjusted Gross Profit in the Americas' results. Project Lightfoot, aimed at bundling and partially outsourcing manufacturing activities to enhance production efficiencies, lower supply chain costs and further reduce capital intensity, is ahead of the initial plan and delivered in excess of USD 20 million of annual savings in FY 2019. In FY 2019, Operating income was USD 139.0 million, a decline of 12.2% from the USD 158.3 million achieved in FY 2018. Reported EBITDA was USD 225.3 million versus USD 251.1 million in FY 2018. Overall, the FY 2019 EBITDA impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the Group was the consequent flow through of the approximately 1% net revenue reduction. In FY 2019, the adjustments to bridge from Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA were in three primary categories. Firstly, with respect to Restructuring Charges, the USD 6.7 million related to streamlining measures taken across the organization, with the largest piece coming from the Americas region as the Company worked to lower the Americas' cost base in light of the regulatory delays. Secondly, the Warranty Normalization Adjustments of USD 13.1 million represents the amount of warranty provisions Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 2 Media Release made relative to the average annualized actual warranty utilization for the last three years. FY 2019 Reported EBITDA included an increase to the legacy component warranty provision in the Americas of USD 28.2 million, net of related insurance proceeds. Thirdly, the Timing Difference on FX Derivatives adjustment was USD (7.9) million in FY 2019. FX hedges generated unrealized gains on a mark-to- market basis, primarily as a result of GBP exchange rate movements. Finally, the adjustment category of Exceptional Warranty Expenses was nil for FY 2019. The adjustments made to bridge between EBITDA as reported in the Group's financial statements and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows (in USD millions): FY 2019 FY 2018 Reported EBITDA 225.3 251.1 Adjustments Restructuring charges 6.7 4.8 Exceptional warranty expenses - 1.1 Warranty normalization adjustments 13.1 (16.1) Timing difference on FX derivatives* (7.9) (3.0) Adjusted EBITDA 237.2 237.9 Adjustment introduced in H2 FY 2018. Net Income and EPS Net income for FY 2019 was USD 113.7 million, or USD 3.90 per share, and compares to USD 122.2 million, or USD 4.15 per share, for FY 2018, a decrease of 7.0% and 6.0% respectively, the one percentage point difference being attributable to the impact of the share buyback program on EPS. Cash Flow and Net Debt Cash provided by operating activities was USD 148.9 million in FY 2019 compared to USD 162.9 million in the prior year. Free Cash Flow (excluding M&A) was USD 120.4 million in FY 2019, a decrease of USD 3.1 million compared to FY 2018. In FY 2019, capital expenditure amounted to USD 28.6 million, 29.4% below the FY 2018 level of USD 40.5 million, consistent with the Company's asset-light business model. As of March 31, 2020, the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.1 times, with net debt of USD 32.6 million, after the payment of USD 94.0 million in FY 2018 dividends and USD 38.9 million for share repurchases, both inside and outside the share buyback program, during FY 2019. The share buyback program was approximately 43% complete when it was suspended on March 27, 2020. Distributions to Shareholders As a precautionary measure due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the current business environment, the Board of Directors will not propose a dividend to the June 2020 Annual General Meeting. Rather, the Board has decided to defer the decision on the FY 2019 dividend and intends to revisit the situation in conjunction with the release of the results of the first half year ending September 2020. By taking this measure, Landis+Gyr further strengthens an already robust level of liquidity, adding support to the company's overall financial position in view of the uncertainties stemming from the present crisis. A further announcement will be made at the time of the release of the Group's first half FY 2020 results on October 28, 2020. In that context, the Group Executive Management will take a 10% reduction in base salary for 6 months, and the members of the Board of Directors will likewise have their base and committee fees reduced by 10% for six months as well. The share buyback program remains suspended. Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 3 Media Release FY 2020 Landis+Gyr is unable to estimate the FY 2020 net revenue impact from the COVID-19 crisis, but it could have a material effect. Therefore, the Company will not be providing guidance for the financial year 2020 at this time. The impacts vary widely with most North American customers currently continuing to deploy meters, though the pace differs by utility. Several key customers in EMEA have currently suspended or delayed installations, notably in the UK, France and the Netherlands. No major project cancellations have occurred, and Software and Services contracts remain on track. Although there is currently no major impact to the supply chain, risks remain as this is an evolving position which changes day by day. The Group's factories comply with relevant government policies and are subject to lock- downs in some countries. Recent Corporate Developments At the last European Utility Week tradeshow, the Company introduced its Gridstream® Connect solution for European utilities. Gridstream Connect is an open, secure and scalable Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to unlock added value and maximize efficiencies from advanced metering infrastructures (AMI) by bringing together intelligent endpoints, communications, software and applications.

In North America, Landis+Gyr introduced the next generation of electric meters with leading-edge grid sensing technology in January 2020. The Revelo metering platform builds on Landis+Gyr's deep metering experience that spans residential, commercial and grid sensing, taking full advantage of the strength and success of these technologies.

In April 2020, Landis+Gyr announced the award of an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) contract by The Hongkong Electric Co., Ltd. (HK Electric) in support of Hong Kong's transformation into a smart city. Investor Webcast and Telephone Conference The management of Landis+Gyr will host an investor/analyst call to discuss the Company's results. Date and time: May 6, 2020 at 09:00 am CET Speakers: Werner Lieberherr (CEO) and Jonathan Elmer (CFO) Audio webcast: www.landisgyr.com/investors Telephone: Europe: +41 (0)58 310 5000 UK: +44 (0)207 107 0613 US: +1 631 570 5613 Please dial in 10-15 minutes before the start of the presentation and ask for "Landis+Gyrʼs financial year 2019 results". Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 4 Media Release Contact Stan March Christian Waelti Phone +1 678 258 1321 Phone +41 41 935 6331 Stan.March@landisgyr.com Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com Key Dates Publication of Annual Report 2019 and Invitation to AGM 2020 May 28, 2020 Annual General Meeting 2020 (virtual meeting) June 30, 2020 Release of Half Year Results 2020 October 28, 2020 Release of Sustainability Report October 28, 2020 About Landis+Gyr Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infra- structure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,700 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. Disclaimer This release contains information regarding alternative performance measures. Definitions of these measures and reconciliations between such measures and their USGAAP counterparts if not defined in this release may be found on pages 36 to 42 of the Landis+Gyr Half Year Report 2019 on our website at www.landisgyr.com/investors. Forward-looking Information This press release includes forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning the outlook for our businesses. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our future performance, including global economic conditions, and the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Landis+Gyr Group AG. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "plans", "outlook" "guidance" or similar expressions. There are numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation and which could affect our ability to achieve our stated targets. The important factors that could cause such differences include, among others: the duration, severity and geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, government actions to address or mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy, the Company's operations and those of our customers and suppliers; business risks associated with the volatile global economic environment and political conditions; costs associated with compliance activities; market acceptance of new products and services; changes in governmental regulations and currency exchange rates; estimates of future warranty claims and expenses and sufficiency of accruals; and other such factors as may be discussed from time to time in Landis+Gyr Group AG filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange. Although Landis+Gyr Group AG believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved. Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 5 Extracts from the Financial Report 2019 Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 6 Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, USD in thousands, except per share data 2020 2019 Net revenue 1,698,999 1,765,159 Cost of revenue 1,166,174 1,188,824 Gross profit 532,825 576,335 Operating expenses Research and development 157,705 156,847 Sales and marketing 88,158 95,407 General and administrative 113,468 130,892 Amortization of intangible assets 34,503 34,937 Operating income 138,991 158,252 Other income (expense) Interest income 5,217 479 Interest expense (6,784) (6,847) Non-operational pension (cost) credit 3,624 4,078 Gain on divestments - 14,563 Income (loss) on foreign exchange, net (2,626) (1,526) Income before income tax expense 138,422 168,999 Income tax expense (19,469) (42,121) Net income before noncontrolling interests and equity method investments 118,953 126,878 Net loss from equity investments (5,788) (4,250) Net income before noncontrolling interests 113,165 122,628 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (583) 383 Net income attributable to Landis+Gyr Group AG Shareholders 113,748 122,245 Earnings per share Basic 3.90 4.15 Diluted 3.90 4.15 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 29,169,434 29,489,321 Diluted 29,201,789 29,489,321 Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 7 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) USD in thousands, except share data March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 319,379 73,381 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of USD 9.7 million and USD 9.9 million 335,761 367,943 Inventories, net 147,456 133,659 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,695 54,798 Total current assets 862,291 629,781 Property, plant and equipment, net 117,532 142,058 Intangible assets, net 288,279 332,030 Goodwill 1,354,094 1,354,094 Deferred tax assets 17,017 15,821 Other long-term assets 145,059 78,156 TOTAL ASSETS 2,784,272 2,551,940 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 175,859 220,314 Accrued liabilities 28,357 31,232 Warranty provision - current 31,628 34,257 Payroll and benefits payable 55,542 66,842 Loans payable 352,171 90,661 Operating lease liabilities - current 13,212 - Other current liabilities 84,569 81,438 Total current liabilities 741,338 524,744 Warranty provision - noncurrent 30,352 10,920 Pension and other employee liabilities 46,054 48,382 Deferred tax liabilities 25,034 37,347 Tax provision 20,598 29,172 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 59,482 - Other long-term liabilities 63,769 68,000 Total liabilities 986,627 718,565 Shareholders' equity Landis+Gyr Group AG shareholders' equity Registered ordinary shares (29,251,249 and 29,510,000 issued shares at March 31, 2020 and 306,341 309,050 March 31, 2019, respectively) Additional paid-in capital 1,303,799 1,408,122 Retained earnings 289,393 177,966 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,925) (52,145) Treasury shares, at cost (34,338) (12,332) (431,205 and 198,674 shares at March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, respectively) Total Landis+Gyr Group AG shareholders' equity 1,796,270 1,830,661 Noncontrolling interests 1,375 2,714 Total shareholders' equity 1,797,645 1,833,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,784,272 2,551,940 Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 8 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, USD in thousands 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities Net income 113,165 122,628 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 86,357 92,815 Net loss from equity investments 5,788 4,250 Share-based compensation 1,529 1,461 Gain on divestments - (14,563) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,025 526 Effect of foreign currencies translation on non-operating items, net (539) (4,203) Change in allowance for doubtful accounts (158) 3,633 Deferred income tax (13,161) 4,625 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired and effect of changes in exchange rates: Accounts receivable 19,001 (77,040) Inventories (7,629) (10,818) Trade accounts payable (32,648) 89,271 Other assets and liabilities (23,795) (49,647) Net cash provided by operating activities 148,935 162,938 Cash flow from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (28,524) (40,328) Payments for intangible assets (79) (141) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 84 1,016 Business acquisitions - (21,101) Net cash used in investing activities (28,519) (60,554) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from third party facility 507,707 195,073 Repayment of borrowings to third party facility (245,088) (245,620) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (451) (486) Debt issuance cost - (614) Dividends paid (93,968) (68,383) Purchase of treasury shares (38,920) (12,709) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 129,280 (132,739) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 249,696 (30,355) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period, including restricted cash 73,381 106,763 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,698) (3,027) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, including restricted cash 319,379 73,381 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income tax 31,369 32,569 Cash paid for interest 5,995 5,912 Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 9 Supplemental Reconciliation and Definitions (unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA The reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows for the financial years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019: L+G GROUP AG AMERICAS EMEA ASIA PACIFIC CORPORATE AND ELIMINATIONS USD in millions, unless FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2019 otherwise indicated FY 2018 FY 2018 FY 2018 FY 2018 FY 2018 Operating income 139.0 158.3 92.6 148.8 25.3 1.0 4.9 (4.0) 16.2 12.5 Amortization of intangible assets 47.1 48.7 32.4 33.0 6.5 7.3 1.4 1.6 6.8 6.8 Depreciation 39.2 44.1 21.4 25.1 14.5 15.1 2.9 3.3 0.4 0.6 EBITDA 225.3 251.1 146.4 206.9 46.3 23.4 9.2 0.9 23.4 19.9 Restructuring charges 6.7 4.8 4.4 2.1 1.3 1.0 0.3 0.6 0.7 1.1 Exceptional warranty related expenses - 1.1 - - 0.0 (1.0) - - - 2.1 Warranty normalization adjustments 13.1 (16.1) 12.3 (15.3) 0.4 (0.7) 0.4 0.0 0.0 (0.1) Timing difference on FX Derivatives (7.9) (3.0) - - (7.9) (3.0) - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 237.2 237.9 163.1 193.7 40.1 19.7 9.9 1.5 24.1 23.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 14.0% 13.5% 18.0% 19.6% 6.3% 3.1% 6.2% 1.0% Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 10 Adjusted Gross Profit The reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit is as follows for the financial years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019: L+G GROUP AG AMERICAS EMEA ASIA PACIFIC CORPORATE AND ELIMINATIONS USD in millions, unless FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2019 FY 2019 otherwise indicated FY 2018 FY 2018 FY 2018 FY 2018 FY 2018 Gross Profit 532.8 576.3 307.8 380.4 189.2 171.6 33.4 26.7 2.4 (2.4) Amortization of intangible assets 12.6 13.8 5.1 5.4 6.2 7.0 1.3 1.4 - - Depreciation 32.0 36.4 18.1 21.5 12.6 13.3 1.3 1.7 0.0 (0.1) Restructuring charges 1.7 0.8 1.4 0.9 0.0 (0.3) 0.3 0.2 - - Exceptional warranty related expenses - 1.1 - - 0.0 (1.0) - - 0.0 2.1 Warranty normalization adjustments 13.1 (16.1) 12.3 (15.4) 0.4 (0.7) 0.4 - - (0.0) Timing difference on FX derivatives (7.9) (3.0) - - (7.9) (3.0) - - - - Adjusted Gross Profit 584.3 609.3 344.7 392.8 200.5 186.9 36.7 30.0 2.4 (0.4) Adjusted Gross Profit margin (%) 34.4% 34.5% 38.0% 39.8% 31.6% 29.5% 23.1% 20.4% Adjusted Operating Expenses The reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses is as follows for the financial years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019: USD in millions, unless otherwise indicated FY 2019 FY 2018 Research and development 157.7 156.8 Depreciation (3.8) (4.0) Restructuring charges (1.7) (0.9) Adjusted Research and development 152.2 151.9 Sales and marketing 88.2 95.4 General and administrative 113.5 130.9 Depreciation (3.4) (3.7) Restructuring charges (3.3) (3.1) Adjusted Sales, General and Administrative 195.0 219.5 Adjusted Operating Expenses 347.2 371.4 Landis+Gyr - Media Release Financial Year 2019 11 Attachments Original document

