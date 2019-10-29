Landis+Gyr : EN – October 29, 2019, Landis+Gyr Announces First Half FY 2019 Financial Results

Landis+Gyr Announces First Half FY 2019 Financial Results

Zug, Switzerland - October 29, 2019 - Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW) today announced unaudited financial results for first half of financial year 2019 (April 1-September 30, 2019). Key highlights included:

Net revenue reached USD 862.8 million, increasing 3.4% in constant currency

Order intake was USD 818.9 million, a book to bill ratio of 0.95

Committed backlog up 7.1% year-over-year to USD 2.51 billion

year-over-year to USD 2.51 billion Adjusted EBITDA up 16.9% to USD 124.9 million, a margin of 14.5%; includes one-off gain of USD 5.6 million resulting from a Brazilian VAT court case ruling (13.8% excluding the VAT court case ruling)

Reported EBITDA of USD 128.2 million compared to USD 114.9 million in the prior year

Both the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions experienced sales growth of 10.5% and 32.0% in constant currency respectively as well as Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. The Americas posted resilient margins despite lower sales.

Net income up 21.3% to USD 71.8 million or USD 2.45 per share

Free Cash Flow, excluding M&A, USD 33.1 million

"Landis+Gyr's results for the first half FY 2019 offer further evidence of our ongoing efforts to further strengthen the company's market position and improve profitability. As expected, net revenue in the Americas experienced a decline due to project timing, while EMEA and Asia Pacific both delivered strong growth. These top line performances, coupled with continued cost control, translated to a 130-basis point improvement in the Group Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding the impact from the Brazilian VAT court case ruling," said Richard Mora, Landis+Gyr's CEO.

Order Intake, Committed Backlog and Net Revenue

Order intake for H1 FY 2019 was USD 818.9 million, a decrease of 7.1% year-over-year in constant currency and equal to a book to bill ratio of 0.95. Committed backlog was up 7.1% year-over-year at USD 2,514.1 million. All regions reported increases in committed backlog compared to the prior year.

In H1 FY 2019, net revenue grew 3.4% year-over-year in constant currency, to USD 862.8 million.

Net revenue to external customers per segment was as follows (in USD millions, except where indicated):

Segment H1 FY 2019 H1 FY 2018 Percentage change Percentage change in constant currencies Americas 476.0 497.5 (4.3%) (4.1%) EMEA 306.3 291.6 5.0% 10.5% Asia Pacific 80.5 63.8 26.2% 32.0% Group 862.8 852.9 1.2% 3.4%

The Americas region delivered lower net revenue year-over-year, falling 4.3%, or 4.1% in constant currency, due to the timing of the roll off of two full-scale deployments previously underway in the US. The Americas' committed order backlog grew by 7.4%, driven by new contract wins with Ameren, Colorado Springs Utilities, PSEG Long Island and others.

Net revenue in the EMEA region was up compared to the prior year by 5.0%, or 10.5% in constant currency. Strong volumes in the UK drove the region's first half performance, as destocking related to Brexit did not materialize. EMEAʼs committed order backlog stood at USD 790.2 million at the period end, up 3.9% year-over-year.