Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Landis&Gyr Group AG    LANDI   CH0371153492

LANDIS&GYR GROUP AG (LANDI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Landis+Gyr secures Enedis contracts for next tranche of Linky smart meters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Media Release

Landis+Gyr secures Enedis contracts for next tranche of Linky smart meters

Global energy management leader will continue its key positioning for the next phase of France's nationwide infrastructure upgrade

Zug/Switzerland, Montluçon/France - August 23, 2018 - Landis+Gyr has been a trusted partner of Enedis for the Linky project since 2007 when work first began to upgrade all 35 million residential meters with smart meters in France. In line with the previous tenders and contracts to supply Linky meters and data concentrators, Landis+Gyr has now committed to supplying approximately 20% of the future volumes (with potential for further expansion) in the planned rollout of the next thirteen million Linky meters by 2023.

Enedis manages the operation, maintenance and development of the public electricity distribution network for 95% of continental France. The new contracts will also extend to include supply for SEI, the EDF subsidiary for Corsica and the French overseas departments.

More than thirteen million Linky meters have already been installed across France as part of the country's smart grid deployment. Landis+Gyr's state-of the-art manufacturing site in Montluçon has been key to this success. With a fully automated production line, the facility has produced significantly more Linky meters than anticipated and continues to meet high quality requirements and increasing volume demands.

Andreas Brun, Acting Head of Landis+Gyr's EMEA region said: "With more than 30,000 meters being installed by Enedis every day, the Linky project is a crucial but demanding step for France. Having partnered with Enedis since this work began, Landis+Gyr is delighted to continue its services as a trusted supplier. Our state-of-the-art facilities have been meeting the demand for Linky meters, all of which are produced or assembled here in France. This project is great news for energy efficiency and job creation, and we are delighted to continue supporting such an important and dynamic technology program".

Bernard Lassus, Director of the Linky programme added: "Thanks to Linky smart meters, Enedis meets customers' needs in terms of simplicity and comfort, while preparing France for today and tomorrow's energy challenges such as the integration of renewable energy and electric vehicles. Enedis and its industrial partners, such as Landis+Gyr, has so far rolled out around 13 million smart meters in French homes".

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, analytics and energy storage. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.eu

Contact:

Johannes Hackstette

Communications & PR Manager EMEA, Landis+Gyr

Johannes.Hackstette@landisgyr.com

+49 911 723 8707




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANDIS&GYR GROUP AG
07:05aLandis+Gyr secures Enedis contracts for next tranche of Linky smart meters
TE
07:02aLANDIS&GYR : Landis+Gyr secures Enedis contracts for next tranche of Linky smart..
AQ
08/20LANDIS&GYR : Landis+Gyr Provides Utilities with Access to More Metering Data
AQ
08/07LANDIS&GYR : KUA Selects Landis+Gyr for Advanced Metering
AQ
07/17LANDIS&GYR : Kentucky PSC Issues Order Involving Grayson Rural Electric
AQ
07/13LANDIS&GYR : Landis+Gyr - EVN and EVNSPC Win for Best Digital Transformation of ..
AQ
07/13LANDIS&GYR : Landis+Gyr Releases New Street Light Controller
AQ
06/28Landis+Gyr shareholders approve all proposals
TE
06/28LANDIS&GYR : Landis+Gyr shareholders approve all proposals
AQ
06/27LANDIS&GYR : Landis+Gyr - John Harris of Landis+Gyr announced as new President o..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 823 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Debt 2019 23,6 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 18,76
P/E ratio 2020 16,32
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 2 033 M
Chart LANDIS&GYR GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Landis&Gyr Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDIS&GYR GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 86,2 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Mora Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Vicente Umbach Executive Chairman
Jonathan Elmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric A. Elzvik Lead Independent Director
Andreas Stanley Spreiter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDIS&GYR GROUP AG-12.37%1 968
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.27%65 800
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.92%48 140
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.12%46 160
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.92%40 581
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-0.15%35 611
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.