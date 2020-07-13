Landmark Bancorp : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

PRESS RELEASE

July 13, 2020

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

(Manhattan, KS, July 13, 2020) Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK) announced that it will release earnings for the second quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am (CT). Investors may listen to the Company's earnings call via telephone by dialing (877) 510-0473. Investors are encouraged to call the dial-in number at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available through August 30, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using conference number 10146322.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visitwww.banklandmark.comfor more information.