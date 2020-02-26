Landmark Bancorp : Compensation Committee Charter

Compensation Committee Charter

Purpose

The primary purposes of the Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of the board of directors (the "Board") of Landmark Bancorp, Inc., and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), are to

discharge the responsibilities of the Board relating to the compensation of the executive officers of the Company and (2) produce a report on such executive compensation for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement in compliance with all rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Nasdaq Stock Market (or by the rules and regulations of any other exchange or national market on which the Company's common stock is quoted or listed for trading) and any other body with regulatory authority over the Company.

Composition and Procedure

The Committee shall consist of at least three members, each of whom shall satisfy the independence requirements of the SEC, the Nasdaq Stock Market (or the requirements of any other exchange or national market on which the Company's common stock is quoted or listed for trading) and of any other body with regulatory authority over the Company. At least two members of the Committee also shall qualify as "non-employee" directors within the meaning of Rule 16b- 3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The members of the Committee shall serve until their successors are appointed and qualify, and the Board may designate a chairman of the Committee. The Board shall appoint the members of the Committee. The Board shall have the power to change the membership of the Committee and to fill vacancies on the Committee.

The Committee shall meet with such frequency and at such intervals as it shall determine necessary to carry out its duties and responsibilities, but in no event shall the Committee meet less than twice annually. The Committee, in its discretion, may ask members of management or others to attend its meetings (or portions thereof) and to provide pertinent information as necessary. The Committee shall maintain minutes of its meetings and records relating to those meetings and the Committee's activities and shall provide copies of such minutes to the Board. The Committee shall determine its rules of procedure.

Duties and Responsibilities of the Committee

The Committee's duties and responsibilities generally are to: (1) discharge the responsibilities of the Board relating to the compensation of the Company's executive officers; and (2) produce an annual report on executive compensation for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations. In accomplishing these responsibilities, the Committee shall possess the following powers and duties: