Landmark Bancorp : Nominating & Governance Committee Charter

Nominating & Governance Committee Charter

I. Purpose

The primary purposes of the Nominating & Governance Committee (the "Committee") of the board of directors of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") are to (1) identify and select qualified individuals to serve as directors of the Company and nominate such individuals for election as directors at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders and (2) develop and establish corporate governance policies and procedures for the Company.

II. Committee Composition and Procedure

The Committee shall consist of at least three members, each of whom shall satisfy the independence requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. and any other body with regulatory authority over the Company. The board of directors shall appoint the members of the Committee. The members of the Committee shall serve until their successors are appointed and qualify, and may designate a Chairman of the Committee. The board of directors shall have the power to change the membership of the Committee and to fill any vacancies on the Committee.

The Committee shall meet with such frequency and at such intervals as it shall determine necessary to carry out its duties and responsibilities, but in no event shall the Committee meet less than once annually. The Committee, in its discretion, may ask members of management or others to attend its meetings (or portions thereof) and to provide pertinent information as necessary. The Committee shall maintain minutes of its meetings and records relating to those meetings and the Committee's activities and shall provide copies of such minutes to the board of directors. The Committee shall determine its rules of procedure.

III. Duties and Responsibilities of the Committee

The Committee's duties and responsibilities are generally to: (1) identify individuals qualified to become members of the board of directors and select such individuals as director nominees for the next annual meeting of stockholders of the Company; and (2) develop and establish corporate governance policies and procedures for the Company. In accomplishing these duties and responsibilities, the Committee shall possess the following powers and duties: