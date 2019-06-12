Log in
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP : Dividend Acquires Flexential Data Center

0
06/12/2019 | 02:36pm EDT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Dividend LLC ("Landmark") today announced that it acquired the Flexential data center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in February 2019. The 64,000 square foot data center is fully occupied by Flexential, a leading data center services provider with 41 data centers across 21 domestic and international markets. The property is designed to withstand hurricane-force winds and is strategically positioned in the growing Fort Lauderdale/South Florida data center market, providing Edge and Cloud access along with managed services and colocation offerings. The site also benefits from low electricity costs, attractive tax incentives, and robust multi-carrier fiber optic networks and resilient electrical infrastructure. This acquisition marks the 11th data center asset that Landmark and its affiliates have closed since the Digital Infrastructure division was formed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Landmark Dividend (PRNewsFoto/Landmark Dividend)

"We are extremely proud to be associated with the Flexential team and look forward to growing this successful relationship further in the future," said Christof Hammerli, Executive Vice President, Digital Infrastructure, at Landmark. Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, added, "Landmark has made a major commitment to the industry and has built a best-in-class platform in the data center space over the last 18 months, leveraging one of the most successful track records in the industry. We are deeply committed to accelerating our efforts in the industry by actively growing our portfolio of assets throughout North America and internationally."

About Landmark Dividend LLC
Landmark Dividend LLC is a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company focusing on the digital infrastructure, wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark currently manages over 5,000 assets originated on behalf of Landmark, its active private investment vehicles and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK). LMRK is a publicly-traded subsidiary of Landmark Dividend LLC established to acquire, own and manage a diversified, growing portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets.

Contact
Christof Hammerli
Executive Vice President, Digital Infrastructure
(813) 489-4379
chammerli@landmarkdividend.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landmark-dividend-acquires-flexential-data-center-300866583.html

SOURCE Landmark Dividend LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
