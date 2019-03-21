Lands' End Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results 0 03/21/2019 | 06:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced financial results for the 13-week fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year ended February 1, 2019, compared to the 14-week fourth quarter and 53-week fiscal year ended February 2, 2018. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Highlights: Net revenue for the fourth quarter decreased 1.6% to $502.3 million, compared to $510.6 million in the fourth quarter last year, which included $25.9 million from the 53 rd week. Excluding the sales from the 53rd week and $21.4 million from closed Sears stores, revenue would have increased 8.4%. At the end of the fourth quarter, there were 125 fewer Lands' End Shops at Sears and four more Company Operated stores compared to the same period last year.





week. Excluding the sales from the 53rd week and $21.4 million from closed Sears stores, revenue would have increased 8.4%. At the end of the fourth quarter, there were 125 fewer Lands' End Shops at Sears and four more Company Operated stores compared to the same period last year. Same store sales for the retail business increased by 9.1% overall, with Company Operated stores increasing by 15.1%.





Gross margin was approximately flat at 38.9% as compared to fourth quarter last year.





Operating income was $30.7 million. This compares to Operating income of $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.





Net income and Adjusted net income (1) was $16.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. This compares to Net income of $39.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 which included a tax benefit of $21.9 million primarily due to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Reform”). Adjusted net income (1) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $12.3 million, or $0.38 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) .





was $16.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. This compares to Net income of $39.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 which included a tax benefit of $21.9 million primarily due to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Reform”). Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $12.3 million, or $0.38 Adjusted diluted earnings per share . Adjusted EBITDA(2) grew by 1.9% to $38.0 million compared to $37.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.



Jerome S. Griffith, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, “We capped off another year of significant progress with strong fourth quarter financial results. Throughout fiscal 2018, we remained focused on delivering high quality product with compelling value, and executing our strategic initiatives, which include focusing on offering key items, operating as a digitally led company, leveraging our unichannel distribution, and continuously improving business processes.” Full Year Fiscal 2018 Highlights: Net revenue for fiscal 2018 increased 3.2% to $1.45 billion compared to $1.41 billion last year. Excluding the sales from the 53rd week and $48.7 million from closed Sears stores, revenue would have increased 9.0%.





Same store sales for the retail business decreased 3.0%, with Company Operated stores increasing by 3.9%.





Gross margin was approximately flat at 42.4% as compared to fiscal 2017.





Operating income was $42.6 million. This compares to Operating income of $29.1 million in fiscal 2017.





Net income and Adjusted net income (1) was $11.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. This compares to Net income of $28.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in fiscal 2017 which included a tax benefit of $27.7 million primarily due to Tax Reform. Adjusted net income (1) in fiscal 2017 was $2.3 million, or $0.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) .





was $11.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. This compares to Net income of $28.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in fiscal 2017 which included a tax benefit of $27.7 million primarily due to Tax Reform. Adjusted net income in fiscal 2017 was $2.3 million, or $0.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share . Adjusted EBITDA(2) grew by 20.9% to $70.5 million compared to $58.3 million in fiscal 2017.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights Cash and cash equivalents were $193.4 million as of February 1, 2019, compared to $195.6 million as of February 2, 2018. Net cash provided by operations was $48.2 million for the 52 weeks ended February 1, 2019, compared to net cash provided by operations of $28.4 million for the 53 weeks ended February 2, 2018. Inventory was $321.9 million as of February 1, 2019, and $332.3 million as of February 2, 2018. The Company had $153.9 million of availability under its asset-based senior secured credit facility and had $482.5 million of Long-term debt, net as of February 1, 2019. Fiscal 2019 Outlook For the first quarter of fiscal 2019 the Company expects: Net revenue to be between $255 million and $265 million.

Net loss to be between $8.5 million and $11.0 million, and diluted loss per share to be between $0.26 and $0.34.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) in the range of zero to $3.0 million. For fiscal 2019 the Company expects: Net revenue to be between $1.45 billion and $1.50 billion.

Net income to be between $8.0 million and $14.0 million, and diluted earnings per share to be between $0.25 and $0.45.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) in the range of $70.0 million to $80.0 million.

in the range of $70.0 million to $80.0 million. Capital Expenditures of $35 million to $45 million. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results and related matters. The call may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.landsend.com or by dialing (866) 753-5836. About Lands' End, Inc. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com, international websites, third party online marketplaces, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations with respect to Net revenue, Net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and Net revenue, Net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Capital Expenditures for the full year of fiscal 2019; the continued execution of our strategic initiatives of focusing on offering key items, operating as a digitally led company, leveraging our unichannel distribution and continuously improving our business processes. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: we may be unsuccessful in implementing our strategic initiatives, or our initiatives may not have their desired impact on our business; our ability to offer merchandise and services that customers want to purchase; changes in customer preference from our branded merchandise; customers' use of our digital platform, including customer acceptance of our efforts to enhance our e-commerce websites; customer response to our marketing efforts across all types of media; our maintenance of a robust customer list; our retail store strategy may be unsuccessful and we may be unable to open retail stores in locations and on terms that are acceptable to us; our dependence on information technology and a failure of information technology systems, including with respect to our e-commerce operations, or an inability to upgrade or adapt our systems; the success of our ERP and Enterprise Order Management systems implementations; fluctuations and increases in costs of raw materials; impairment of our relationships with our vendors; our failure to maintain the security of customer, employee or company information; our failure to compete effectively in the apparel industry; if Sears Holdings Corporation or its successor sells or disposes of its retail stores, including as part of the Chapter 11 proceedings instituted by Sears Holdings Corporation on October 15, 2018 or pursuant to the recapture rights granted to Seritage Growth Properties, and other parties or if its retail business does not attract customers or does not adequately provide services to the Lands’ End Shops at Sears; legal, regulatory, economic and political risks associated with international trade and those markets in which we conduct business and source our merchandise; our failure to protect or preserve the image of our brands and our intellectual property rights; increases in postage, paper and printing costs; failure by third parties who provide us with services in connection with certain aspects of our business to perform their obligations; our failure to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our vendors and deliver merchandise to our customers; reliance on promotions and markdowns to encourage customer purchases; our failure to efficiently manage inventory levels; unseasonal or severe weather conditions; the adverse effect on our reputation if our independent vendors do not use ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws and regulations; assessments for additional state taxes; incurrence of charges due to impairment of goodwill, other intangible assets and long-lived assets; the impact on our business of adverse worldwide economic and market conditions, including economic factors that negatively impact consumer spending on discretionary items; the failure of Sears Holdings or its subsidiaries or their successors to perform under various agreements or our failure to have necessary systems and services in place when such agreements expire; potential indemnification liabilities to Sears Holdings pursuant to the separation and distribution agreement in connection with our separation from Sears Holdings; the ability of our principal shareholders to exert substantial influence over us; potential liabilities under fraudulent conveyance and transfer laws and legal capital requirements; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2018. We intend the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law. CONTACTS Lands' End, Inc.

James Gooch

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-9341 Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

(646) 277-1214

Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com -Financial Tables Follow-

LANDS’ END, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) February 1,

2019 February 2,

2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,405 $ 195,581 Restricted cash 1,948 2,356 Accounts receivable, net 34,549 49,860 Inventories, net 321,905 332,297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,574 26,659 Total current assets 588,381 606,753 Property and equipment, net 149,894 136,501 Goodwill 110,000 110,000 Intangible asset, net 257,000 257,000 Other assets 5,636 13,881 Total assets $ 1,110,911 $ 1,124,135 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 123,827 $ 155,874 Other current liabilities 117,424 100,257 Total current liabilities 241,251 256,131 Long-term debt, net 482,453 486,248 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 58,670 59,137 Other liabilities 5,826 15,526 Total liabilities 788,200 817,042 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01- authorized: 480,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 32,220,080 and 32,101,793, respectively 320 320 Additional paid-in capital 352,733 347,175 Accumulated deficit (17,159 ) (29,810 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,183 ) (10,592 ) Total stockholders’ equity 322,711 307,093 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,110,911 $ 1,124,135

LANDS’ END, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended (in thousands except per share data) February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 REVENUES Net revenue $ 502,252 $ 510,633 $ 1,451,592 $ 1,406,677 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) 306,949 312,212 835,536 809,474 Gross profit 195,303 198,421 616,056 597,203 Selling and administrative 157,274 161,135 545,590 538,939 Depreciation and amortization 7,138 5,879 27,558 24,910 Other operating expense, net 178 1,717 309 4,269 Operating income 30,713 29,690 42,599 29,085 Interest expense 7,693 7,287 28,909 25,929 Other (income) expense, net (1,258 ) 4,520 4,059 2,708 Income before income taxes 24,278 17,883 9,631 448 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,067 (21,869 ) (1,959 ) (27,747 ) NET INCOME $ 16,211 $ 39,752 $ 11,590 $ 28,195 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS Basic: $ 0.50 $ 1.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.88 Diluted: $ 0.50 $ 1.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.88 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 32,215 32,098 32,190 32,076 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 32,291 32,166 32,526 32,110

Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 1 Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share - As a result of the Tax Reform and transfer of corporate functions, the Company is presenting a reconciliation of Net income and earnings per share determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") to Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share which excludes the impact of the Tax Reform and transfer of corporate functions. 2 Adjusted EBITDA - In addition to our Net income, for purposes of evaluating operating performance, we use an Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is adjusted to exclude certain significant items as set forth below. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of our business, as well as for executive compensation metrics, for comparable periods. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used by investors or other third parties as the sole basis for formulating investment decisions as it excludes a number of important cash and non-cash recurring items. 3 The sum of net income and adjustments per diluted common share may not equal the Adjusted earnings per share due to rounding. While Adjusted net income1, Adjusted earning per share1 and Adjusted EBITDA2 are non-GAAP measurements, management believes that they are important indicators of operating performance, and useful to investors, because: EBITDA excludes the effects of financings, investing activities and tax structure by eliminating the effects of interest, depreciation and income tax costs. For the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2019 and the 14 and 53 weeks ended February 2, 2018, we exclude the loss on disposal of property and equipment as management considers the gains or losses on disposal of assets to result from investing decisions rather than ongoing operations.

Other significant items, while periodically affecting our results, may vary significantly from period to period and have a disproportionate effect in a given period, which affects comparability of results. We have adjusted our results for these items to make our statements more comparable and therefore more useful to investors as the items are not representative of our ongoing operations. For the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2019, as well as the 14 and 53 weeks ended February 2, 2018, we excluded the impacts of the transfer of corporate functions, including severance and contract losses associated with a transition of certain corporate activities from our New York office to our Dodgeville headquarters. For the 14 and 53 weeks ended February 2, 2018, we excluded the impacts of the Tax Reform as they are a result of a nonrecurring event that affects the comparability of our financial results.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands except per share data) February 1, 2019 Pre-tax Tax impact After-tax Adjusted diluted EPS Net income and earnings per share $ 24,278 $ 8,067 $ 16,211 $ 0.50 Transfer of corporate functions 22 — 22 — Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (1)(3) $ 24,300 $ 8,067 $ 16,233 $ 0.50

14 Weeks Ended (in thousands except per share data) February 2, 2018 Pre-tax Tax impact After-tax Adjusted diluted EPS Net income and earnings per share $ 17,883 $ (21,869 ) $ 39,752 $ 1.24 Transfer of corporate functions 1,520 567 952 0.03 Tax reform — 28,370 (28,370 ) (0.88 ) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (1)(3) $ 19,403 $ 7,068 $ 12,334 $ 0.38

52 Weeks Ended (in thousands except per share data) February 1, 2019 Pre-tax Tax impact After-tax Adjusted diluted EPS Net income and earnings per share $ 9,631 $ (1,959 ) $ 11,590 $ 0.36 Transfer of corporate functions 31 — 31 — Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (1)(3) $ 9,662 $ (1,959 ) $ 11,621 $ 0.36

53 Weeks Ended (in thousands except per share data) February 2, 2018 Pre-tax Tax impact After-tax Adjusted diluted EPS Net income and earnings per share $ 448 $ (27,747 ) $ 28,195 $ 0.88 Transfer of corporate functions 3,921 1,433 2,488 0.08 Tax reform — 28,370 (28,370 ) (0.88 ) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (1)(3) $ 4,369 $ 2,056 $ 2,313 $ 0.07

13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 (in thousands) $’s % of

Net Sales $’s % of

Net Sales Net income (loss) $ 16,211 3.2 % $ 39,752 7.8 % Income tax expense (benefit) 8,067 1.6 % (21,869 ) (4.3 )% Other (income) expense, net (1,258 ) (0.3 )% 4,520 0.9 % Interest expense 7,693 1.5 % 7,287 1.4 % Operating income (loss) 30,713 6.1 % 29,690 5.8 % Depreciation and amortization 7,138 1.4 % 5,879 1.2 % Transfer of corporate functions 22 — % 1,520 0.3 % Loss on disposal of property and equipment 157 — % 197 — % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 38,030 7.5 % $ 37,286 7.3 %

52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 (in thousands) $’s % of

Net Sales $’s % of

Net Sales Net income (loss) $ 11,590 0.8 % $ 28,195 2.0 % Income tax benefit (1,959 ) (0.1 )% (27,747 ) (2.0 )% Other expense, net 4,059 0.3 % 2,708 0.2 % Interest expense 28,909 2.0 % 25,929 1.8 % Operating income (loss) 42,599 2.9 % 29,085 2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 27,558 1.9 % 24,910 1.8 % Transfer of corporate functions 31 — % 3,921 0.3 % Loss on disposal of property and equipment 278 — % 348 — % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 70,466 4.9 % $ 58,264 4.1 % Fiscal 2019 Guidance 13 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended (in millions) May 3, 2019 January 31, 2020 Net (loss) income $ (8.5) - $(11.0) $ 8.0 - $14.0 Depreciation, interest, other income and taxes 8.5 - 14.0 62.0 - 66.0 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 0.0 - $3.0 $ 70.0 - $80.0

LANDS’ END, INC.

Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows

for Fiscal Years Ended

(Unaudited) (in thousands) February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 11,590 $ 28,195 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,558 24,910 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,755 1,904 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 278 348 Stock-based compensation 6,161 3,951 Deferred income taxes 223 (32,757 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories 7,773 (2,709 ) Accounts payable (29,433 ) (6,950 ) Other operating assets 17,824 (3,234 ) Other operating liabilities 4,471 14,779 Net cash provided by operating activities 48,200 28,437 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 456 68 Purchases of property and equipment (44,852 ) (38,145 ) Net cash used in investing activities (44,396 ) (38,077 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation (603 ) (747 ) Debt issuance costs — (1,515 ) Payments on term loan facility (5,150 ) (5,150 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,753 ) (7,412 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (635 ) (1,419 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (2,584 ) (18,471 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR 197,937 216,408 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF YEAR $ 195,353 $ 197,937 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Supplemental Cash Flow Data: Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $ 5,521 $ 7,756 Income taxes paid $ 1,221 $ 3,379 Interest paid $ 27,243 $ 23,458

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on LANDS' END, INC. 06:53a LANDS' END, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat.. AQ 06:46a Lands' End Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results GL 03/18 LANDS' END, INC. : annual earnings release 03/07 LANDS' END : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call AQ 03/04 LANDS' END : Lands' End Opens Company-Operated Store in Maryland PU 01/11 LANDS' END, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ 01/10 LANDS' END : Names Chieh Tsai Chief Product Officer PU 01/03 Lands' End Announces Participation in the 21st Annual ICR Conference GL 2018 LANDS' END : Shares Favorite Holiday Gifts On Amazon PU 2018 LANDS' END : Ranks First In Newsweek's List Of America's Best Customer Service F.. PU