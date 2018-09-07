Lands' End Announces Participation in the 16th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference

Log in
LANDS' END, INC. (LE)
09/07/2018 | 01:23am CEST

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 16th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference, held at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York City, on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Jim Gooch, Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/clk18/le/. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Contacts:

Lands' End, Inc.
James Gooch
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

Heritage_LANDSEND_logo_1line_ƒ_PMS289.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
