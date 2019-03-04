Lands' End : Lands' End Opens Company-Operated Store in Maryland

Rosalind Drisko

Lands' End

608-935-4633

rosalind.drisko@landsend.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Lands' End Opens Company-Operated Store in Maryland

Grand Opening takes place at Hunt Valley Towne Centre in Cockeysville on March 16th and 17th

DODGEVILLE, WIS. (March 1, 2019) - Lands' End, a leading retailer known for high-quality apparel for the whole family, returns to Maryland, with a company-operated store at Hunt Valley Towne Centre, 118 Shawan Road. The new store offers the iconic brand's apparel, including polos, chinos and tees along with swimsuits for men, women and kids, activewear, and accessories. The Grand Opening celebration begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by members of the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m., with activities continuing throughout the weekend.

'We're so excited to return to the area and look forward to introducing the community to our new retail concept,' said Claudia Mazo, senior vice president of retail, Lands' End. 'Our loyal shoppers in Maryland and the convenient shopping location make Hunt Valley Towne Centre a great place for our new store concept.'

The new store design is a nod to Lands' End's nautical heritage, with a fresh, crisp and modern take. The company colors of True Navy and White appear throughout the store. As customers enter, they're greeted by a gallery of product, images and streaming video that brings the Lands' End heritage, products and company initiatives to life. The new retail concept offers a kiosk where shoppers can browse the full Lands' End collection of spring and summer products at landsend.com. Store orders come with free shipping and online orders can be returned to the store free of charge.

Grand Opening Events

The public is invited to join Lands' End in the celebration of its new store on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inside the store, the first 100 customers will get a free gift of a Lands' End tote with a purchase of $100 or more.

Outside the store in the common area, shoppers can visit the Lands' End Airstream. The Airstream is designed as a traveling Seagoing™ Duffle to celebrate more than five decades of Lands' End and its loyal customers. During the Grand Opening, shoppers will find a wide range of products for the home available at the Airstream, such as soft Supima® sheets and towels, gift ideas and popular items for pets. Kids can color an iconic Lands' End lighthouse drawing. Each child who brings their drawing into the store will receive a free keychain tote, plus, Lands' End will display their artwork inside the store.

To find the Lands' End store nearest you, please visit the store locator on landsend.com.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com, international websites, third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.