Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lands' End, Inc.    LE

LANDS' END, INC.

(LE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lands' End : Launches New Branded Credit Card To Better Serve Customers, Drive Loyalty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 07:26am EDT

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE), a uni-channel retailer, has announced a new, exclusive Visa® credit card to drive loyalty and offer special customer rewards. Starting today, customers can apply for the credit card to gain access to free standard shipping on all U.S. Lands' End online orders with no minimum spend, among other benefits. This move further supports loyal Lands' End consumers while serving the brand's mission to offer convenient options and excellent customer service.

'This is a new and exciting venture for Lands' End,' said Mike Holahan, senior vice president, marketing, Lands' End. 'We're thrilled to continue building on our best-in-class customer service by offering our customers a new, easy way to shop their favorite Lands' End products online and in stores all while saving money and enjoying special perks.'

Beginning today, customers can apply for the credit card by visiting landsend.com/credit-card. Cardholders enjoy the following benefits:

  • Free standard shipping with any Lands' End® Credit Card purchase at landsend.com
  • 50% off their first Lands' End Credit Card purchase at landsend.com on same day as account opening (even on sale priced and clearance items)
  • $50 off a Lands' End® Credit Card order of $100 or more at landsend.com or Lands' End stores during their birthday month
  • Earn five reward points per $1 spent on landsend.com or Lands' End store purchases

In addition, Lands' End Visa® cardmembers earn two points for every dollar spent at gas stations, restaurants or for travel, and one point on any other non-Lands' End purchases. For every 500 points earned, cardholders will receive a $5 reward certificate, redeemable at Lands' End.

'The new Lands' End Credit Card makes it easy for our loyal customers to earn rewards quickly,' Holahan said. 'Not only does it put money back in the hands of the customer, but we're confident the program will help drive long-term loyalty and engagement with our brand.'

The card has launched in partnership with Alliance Data, a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and commercial card programs that manages more than 160 branded credit programs for some of the world's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data will also offer a private label Lands' End credit card, which can be used exclusively at Lands' End stores and landsend.com. Through Alliance Data's suite of acquisition capabilities, Lands' End® Credit Card members are able to use their card at landsend.com immediately upon approval.

To learn more about the new Lands' End credit card or to apply, please visit landsend.com/credit-card.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected benefits to the Company by introducing and implementing the branded credit card program. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the credit card program may not have its intended impact, due to lack of acceptance by customers, customer preferences and purchasing habits, and factors outside of the Company's control, such as changes in the financial and personal credit markets; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the 'Risk Factors' section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We intend the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lands-end-launches-new-branded-credit-card-to-better-serve-customers-drive-loyalty-300930160.html

SOURCE Lands' End, Inc.

Rosalind Drisko, VP, Public Relations & Brand Marketing, Lands' End, 608.935.4633, Rosalind.drisko@landsend.com

Disclaimer

Lands’ End Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 11:25:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANDS' END, INC.
07:26aLANDS' END : Launches New Branded Credit Card To Better Serve Customers, Drive L..
PU
10/02LANDS' END : Partners with The Weather Channel and One Warm Coat for 3rd Annual ..
PU
10/01LANDS' END : Partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for the Sixth S..
PU
09/26LANDS' END : Business Launches Line Of Scrubs For The Healthcare Industry
PU
09/12Lands' End Announces Participation in the 17th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conf..
GL
09/06LANDS' END : Iconic Heritage Brand Lands' End Taps Rowing Blazers For A Limited-..
PU
09/05LANDS' END : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
09/05LANDS' END : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/05LANDS' END, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
09/05Lands' End Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 456 M
EBIT 2020 43,1 M
Net income 2020 16,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,26x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 375 M
Chart LANDS' END, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lands' End, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDS' END, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00  $
Last Close Price 11,59  $
Spread / Highest target 81,2%
Spread / Average Target 81,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerome Squire Griffith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josephine Linden Chairman
James Frederick Gooch COO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth Darst Leykum Independent Director
Jignesh M. Patel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDS' END, INC.-18.44%367
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.22.10%96 423
KERING5.95%63 736
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.17.86%60 624
ROSS STORES29.24%39 736
HENNES & MAURITZ46.36%32 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group