Lands' End : Launches New Branded Credit Card To Better Serve Customers, Drive Loyalty

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE), a uni-channel retailer, has announced a new, exclusive Visa® credit card to drive loyalty and offer special customer rewards. Starting today, customers can apply for the credit card to gain access to free standard shipping on all U.S. Lands' End online orders with no minimum spend, among other benefits. This move further supports loyal Lands' End consumers while serving the brand's mission to offer convenient options and excellent customer service.

'This is a new and exciting venture for Lands' End,' said Mike Holahan, senior vice president, marketing, Lands' End. 'We're thrilled to continue building on our best-in-class customer service by offering our customers a new, easy way to shop their favorite Lands' End products online and in stores all while saving money and enjoying special perks.'

Beginning today, customers can apply for the credit card by visiting landsend.com/credit-card. Cardholders enjoy the following benefits:

Free standard shipping with any Lands' End® Credit Card purchase at landsend.com

50% off their first Lands' End Credit Card purchase at landsend.com on same day as account opening (even on sale priced and clearance items)

$50 off a Lands' End® Credit Card order of $100 or more at landsend.com or Lands' End stores during their birthday month

Earn five reward points per $1 spent on landsend.com or Lands' End store purchases

In addition, Lands' End Visa® cardmembers earn two points for every dollar spent at gas stations, restaurants or for travel, and one point on any other non-Lands' End purchases. For every 500 points earned, cardholders will receive a $5 reward certificate, redeemable at Lands' End.

'The new Lands' End Credit Card makes it easy for our loyal customers to earn rewards quickly,' Holahan said. 'Not only does it put money back in the hands of the customer, but we're confident the program will help drive long-term loyalty and engagement with our brand.'

The card has launched in partnership with Alliance Data, a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and commercial card programs that manages more than 160 branded credit programs for some of the world's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data will also offer a private label Lands' End credit card, which can be used exclusively at Lands' End stores and landsend.com. Through Alliance Data's suite of acquisition capabilities, Lands' End® Credit Card members are able to use their card at landsend.com immediately upon approval.

To learn more about the new Lands' End credit card or to apply, please visit landsend.com/credit-card.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

