Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lands' End, Inc.    LE

LANDS' END, INC.

(LE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/10 01:00:27 pm
12.415 USD   +3.03%
12:53pLANDS' END : Names Sarah Rasmusen Chief Customer Officer
PU
06/05LANDS' END : to Open New Store in Newark, Delaware
PU
06/04LANDS' END : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lands' End : Names Sarah Rasmusen Chief Customer Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

DODGEVILLE, Wis., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End, Inc., (NASDAQ:LE) a leading uni-channel retailer, announced that it has appointed Sarah Rasmusen, the company's current senior vice president of e-commerce, to the newly-created position of chief customer officer, as part of its continued focus to drive a consistent customer experience across the business. In this new role, Rasmusen will lead customer experience activities for the company across all selling channels. She will also be responsible for developing all strategies and plans related to leveraging and deploying customer-facing capabilities across these channels.

'Sarah has always focused on the priorities in our customers' lives,' said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer and president, Lands' End. 'As we further develop our uni-channel distribution model, we will continue to focus on creating a consistent, high-quality, seamless customer experience across channels to enhance our customer connection whenever, wherever and however our customer chooses to shop.'

About Lands' End, Inc.
Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company's efforts to drive a consistent customer experience across its business, develop a uni-channel distribution model and the expected impact of these efforts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: we may be unsuccessful in implementing our strategic initiatives, or our initiatives may not have their desired impact on our business; customers' use of our digital platform, including customer acceptance of our efforts to enhance our e-commerce websites; customer response to our marketing efforts across all types of media; our retail store strategy may be unsuccessful and we may be unable to open retail stores in locations and on terms that are acceptable to us; our dependence on information technology and a failure of information technology systems, including with respect to our e-commerce operations; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the 'Risk Factors' section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We intend the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lands-end-names-sarah-rasmusen-chief-customer-officer-300864613.html

SOURCE Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc., James Gooch, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, (608) 935-9341; Rosalind Drisko, VP, Public Relations & Brand Marketing, Lands' End, (608) 935-4633, rosalind.drisko@landsend.com

Disclaimer

Lands’ End Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 16:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANDS' END, INC.
12:53pLANDS' END : Names Sarah Rasmusen Chief Customer Officer
PU
06/05LANDS' END : to Open New Store in Newark, Delaware
PU
06/04LANDS' END : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
06/04LANDS' END : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/04Lands' End Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
06/04LANDS' END, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/30LANDS' END, INC. : quaterly earnings release
05/23LANDS' END : Forbes Names Lands' End to 2019 Midsize Companies List
PU
05/21LANDS' END : Announces 50% Off All Swimwear in Honor of National Swimsuit Day
PU
05/21LANDS' END : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 1 459 M
EBIT 2020 46,0 M
Net income 2020 13,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,39
P/E ratio 2021 22,11
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,26x
Capitalization 390 M
Chart LANDS' END, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lands' End, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDS' END, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target 74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerome Squire Griffith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josephine Linden Chairman
James Frederick Gooch COO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth Darst Leykum Independent Director
Jignesh M. Patel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDS' END, INC.-15.20%386
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL12.21%85 676
KERING16.52%66 295
FAST RETAILING CO LTD18.58%62 009
ROSS STORES19.18%33 819
HENNES & MAURITZ18.58%22 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About