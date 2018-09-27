Data443’s ClassiDocs Now Available on GOV.UK Digital Marketplace G-Cloud Framework

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy company, today announced that Data443’s award-winning data classification and governance technology ClassiDocs is now available on the GOV.UK Digital Marketplace G-Cloud framework. Data443 will now deliver fast-track, cost-effective, cloud solutions for data classification, discovery, GDPR compliance, and more to the many public sector organisations – including government departments, local authorities, not-for-profits, and others – eligible to buy services on the Digital Marketplace.



“ClassiDocs’ inclusion in the GOV.UK Digital Marketplace G-Cloud framework distinguishes the platform as a market-leading, ready-to-use hybrid cloud solution that delivers value with its rapid implementation and best-in-class capabilities,” said Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar and founder of Data443. “We worked closely with our premier reseller partner throughout the rigorous approval process and are proud that ClassiDocs is now pre-assured for security and performance for customers purchasing through the G-Cloud framework.”

The GOV.UK Digital Marketplace enables public sector organisations to find people and technology for digital projects and offers cloud services through the G-Cloud framework. Since its inception in 2012, the G-Cloud has captured over £3.1 billion in sales, and forecasts from the Crown Commercial Service estimate the current framework iteration (G-Cloud 10) will become the fastest growing cloud technology marketplace in Europe within the year. This places Data443 and ClassiDocs in a good position to capture market share as government service delivery contracts shift to digital and cloud-based channels.

ClassiDocs can deploy in minutes using existing infrastructures with no training, special ports or configuration items required to provide an accurate and up-to-date data inventory across the entire data estate, including structured and unstructured data, all end points, cloud, databases, email, blockchain, WordPress, Citrix, and data at rest or in flight. Upon deployment G-Cloud customers can:

Understand where confidential information like PII, PCI, and HIPAA is stored

Report on and improve security access controls

Use built-in analytics to support response to data subject access requests (DSARs) for GDPR

Comply with 12 of the most critical GDPR articles, both for reporting and technical controls

Integrate with DLP, CASB, SIEM, and cloud solutions to fortify security

Enable customer eDiscovery

To learn more please visit: https://www.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk/g-cloud/services/523385989650651

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR), through its wholly owned subsidiary Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, provides GDPR compliance and DSAR management coupled with DLP, CASB, SIEM, and cloud solutions to provide user-enabled, governance-enabled, up-to-date security for every data point, every time. The WordPress-based GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit www.data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

For Further Information

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Follow us on LinkedIn: h ttps://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://www.data443.com/investor-relations/

Contacts

Main Press Contact:

Susan Payne

susan.payne@data443.com

919.526.1070 Ext. 103

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

data443@plrinvest.com

212.564.4700

///***ClassiDocs™ Classification: PUBLIC ***///