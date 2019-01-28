LandStar Inc Data443™ Enhances Data Privacy Solution with Launch of Virtual Data Protection Officer Service

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy company, announced their newest solution to data security and privacy compliance with the launch of Data443™ vDPO. The remote and on-demand service is perfect for organizations that don’t have the time, knowledge or expertise to fulfill their data privacy obligations.



Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar and founder of Data443, commented, “Governance and compliance are expensive and difficult roles for any organization to fill. With upcoming regulations mandating these requirements – the burden is higher than ever. Highly skilled, trained and on-demand experts coupled with our leading data classification, discovery and subject access request portal solutions support our mission of delivering the worlds’ leading privacy compliance platform.”

While specific policies including GDPR (EU), LGDP (Brazil), PIPA and PIPEDA (Canada) mandate the appointment of a DPO for certain organizations, data protection officers or chief security advisors play a vital role in every company’s total data security. Organizations that are unprepared for or choose to ignore recent and forthcoming privacy regulations stand to lose far more than money – they may jeopardize reputation, credibility and the overall future of the business.

Organizations worldwide are susceptible to multiple data privacy laws that continue to evolve and expand. The expected January 1, 2020 effective date of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) brings companies across the US a new set of data privacy regulations to learn, understand and comply with. Compliance is likely to become even more complicated as the CCPA is expected to see amendments prior to its’ effective date. Data443’s vDPO gives businesses peace of mind knowing they are ready for any regulation with a subject matter expert equipped for risk and compliance assessment, audit and analysis, and implementation.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ), through its wholly owned subsidiary DATA443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs ™, the company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance. The market leading ARALOC ™ platform is a highly secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders. The WordPress GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. Privacy Manager™ is integrated with ClassiDocs to process DSARs, removal requests and inventory portions of privacy compliance regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and more. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™, and ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

data443@plrinvest.com

212.564.4700

