Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Landstar System, Inc.    LSTR

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

(LSTR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/09 04:00:00 pm
109.44 USD   -1.44%
08:41aLANDSTAR SYSTEM : A Show Stopping Load
PU
08/09LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Does Your Transportation Provider Prioritize Safety?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Landstar System : A Show Stopping Load

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 08:41am EDT

Leading manufacturer of energy-efficient commercial HVAC systems, Daikin Applied Americas Inc., offers its customers the solutions that matter most. When it comes to assuring the company's Innovation Roadshow is in perfect condition during its annual tour of North America, Daikin Applied relies on Landstar. The showcase tells the story of Air Intelligence™ and the advanced technology Daikin delivers to create superior quality air. This high tech portfolio can't be entrusted to just anyone.

'We started running products for this customer more than 30 years ago. We still have their advertising brochure from 1998 in our office,' says Bobby Schlieske, independent Landstar agent at Bestway Inc. (MIN). 'Success over the years inspired Daikin to have a state-of-the-art show trailer manufactured to showcase products for the company's Innovation Roadshow.'

Daikin Applied's new traveling trailer of technology includes unique hydraulic 'wings' that expand to create a showroom floor, filled with hands-on experiences for Daikin customers. The significant capital investment required more logistics, technology and maintenance expertise to ensure the program's flawless execution. So, when the company started planning the trailer tour, the director of corporate events, Dawn Reynolds, called on her trusted business relationship with Bestway Inc.

'For as long as I can remember, Bobby and his team have been an instrumental partner in the success of the roadshow,' says Reynolds. 'They never say no. They are always there to help us find the solution to meet our needs.'

After planning the logistics for 42 stops of the trailer's tour, Bestway Inc. Director of Operations Renetta Diede set out to find a business capacity owner (BCO) for the innovative trailer haul. Diede turned to Landstar BCO John Swangstue.

'John has a background in transporting show equipment and fine art. Both skills make him a great fit for the job,' says Diede. 'We needed a specialized BCO for the haul, one who could haul the trailer and be part of the Daikin's tour team.'

Swangstue, who leased to Landstar in 2014, says it didn't take long for him to master the trailer's technical setup. 'A lot goes into the trailer set up. It is labor intensive, but for every stop on the tour, I went the extra mile to make sure the customer was satisfied. I learned everything about the trailer and its air intelligence showcase for Daikin customers.'

Originally Bestway Inc. planned to alternate BCOs to cover the half-year haul for its customer, but Daikin was so pleased with Swangstue's professionalism they requested he stay on the tour for all 42 stops.

'Landstar BCO John Swangstue is the perfect match for the roadshow. He has a perfectionism that is off the charts,' says Reynolds. 'Having John there creates an added value at each stop. He didn't just haul the trailer. He acted as one of the leads for the setup and maintenance, and we relied on John to ensure the quality of the roadshow.'

For that excellence, Bestway Inc. nominated Swangstue for a Landstar Star of Quality, an honor awarded to BCOs, agents and carriers who show continued excellence in service.

'John was involved with Daikin's employees, sales representatives and customers at each of these events,' says Diede. 'The customer specifically requested John to stay on the tour because of his excellent service, attention to detail and showmanship.'

'I've never been thanked as much in my life as I have been by the professionals with Daikin,' says Swangstue. 'I'm excited they've requested me to haul the trailer again in 2019. It really is an honor.'

Daikin's 2019 Innovation Roadshow rolls out again in May. To nominate a Landstar BCO, Agent or carrier for a Star of Quality Award email StarQ@Landstar.com.

Disclaimer

Landstar System Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 12:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
08:41aLANDSTAR SYSTEM : A Show Stopping Load
PU
08/09LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
07/29LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Does Your Transportation Provider Prioritize Safety?
PU
07/24LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
07/24LANDSTAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $1.045 Billion and Record S..
GL
07/23LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Awarding Service Excellence
PU
07/17LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Roadstar Cecilia Logan Wins Landstar All-Star Giveaway Truck
PU
07/17LANDSTAR SYSTEM : A Superload Challenge
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 208 M
EBIT 2019 322 M
Net income 2019 245 M
Finance 2019 219 M
Yield 2019 0,62%
P/E ratio 2019 17,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 4 337 M
Chart LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Landstar System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 109,58  $
Last Close Price 109,44  $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James B. Gattoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana Mather Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph J. Beacom Chief Operating & Safety Officer, VP
L. Kevin Stout Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Rick Coro Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.14.39%4 337
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE33.67%13 207
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES6.09%10 539
SANKYU INC.13.75%3 156
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC7.73%2 400
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.6.80%2 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group