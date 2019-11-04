Landstar System : FMCSA ELD Mandate Approaches

The Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration (FMCSA) December 2019 electronic logging device (ELD) mandate deadline is quickly approaching.

Landstar independent business capacity owners (BCOs) must complete the final upgrade to ELD software by Dec. 1. The Landstar log department will send BCOs a message on their ELD the night before they are scheduled for the upgrade.

For more information and to read the ELD rule visit the FMCSA ELD Home Page.

BCOs with questions should contact Landstar's log department by email: LogCompliance@Landstar.com or by phone: 800-872-9487.