LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

(LSTR)
Landstar System : FMCSA ELD Mandate Approaches

11/04/2019 | 11:00am EST

The Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration (FMCSA) December 2019 electronic logging device (ELD) mandate deadline is quickly approaching.

Landstar independent business capacity owners (BCOs) must complete the final upgrade to ELD software by Dec. 1. The Landstar log department will send BCOs a message on their ELD the night before they are scheduled for the upgrade.

For more information and to read the ELD rule visit the FMCSA ELD Home Page.

BCOs with questions should contact Landstar's log department by email: LogCompliance@Landstar.com or by phone: 800-872-9487.

Disclaimer

Landstar System Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 15:59:07 UTC
