Landstar System : Free Lunch for BCOs during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

09/06/2019 | 11:57am EDT
Thank You Landstar BCOs!

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW) is when America honors all professional truck drivers for their commitment to one of the economy's most demanding and important jobs.

Landstar appreciates the dedication of the country's 3.5 million professional truck drivers every day of the year. During the 2019 NTDAW we show some extra gratitude to Landstar owner-operators by providing free lunch at Landstar orientation centers throughout the United States and in Canada.

Landstar business capacity owners (BCOs), Landstar's term for independent contractor truck owner-operators exclusively leased to Landstar, are invited to any of Landstar's orientation centers for lunch Monday Sept. 9 through Friday Sept. 13.

Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. local time at the Landstar U.S./Mexico Logistics Center in Laredo, Texas and at each of these Landstar orientation centers:

  • Augustine, Florida
  • Jefferson, Georgia
  • Rockford, Illinois
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Sparks, Nevada
  • Brantford, Ontario*
  • Reedsville, Pennsylvania
  • Fort Worth, Texas

*BCOs in Canada, please call Orientation/CABS Coordinator Gerry Dorsay at 855-306-9517 prior to arrival at the Ontario orientation center.

#ThankYouBCOs

We'll also be celebrating Landstar BCOs on social media throughout NTDAW. Be sure to follow the Landstar Owner-Operator (BCO) Facebook page and @LandstarSystem on Twitter as we celebrate independent Landstar BCOs! You can participate in Landstar's NTDAW social media conversation by following us and using Landstar's #ThankYouBCOs hashtag in your own posts.

Disclaimer

Landstar System Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 15:56:16 UTC
