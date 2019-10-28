Landstar System : Kudos to the Landstar Scholarship Fund

'With the help of Landstar and the scholarship program, our daughter is living her dreams,' wrote independent Landstar Business Capacity Owner (BCO) Don Knuth and his wife Kathy in a thank you note addressed to Landstar.

Maggie Knuth, a graduate of both Miami and Clarkson Universities, has earned bachelor's degrees in marine science and physics, and a Master of Science in civil engineering. On a work trip to the South Pole, Maggie brought her Landstar fan and snapped a photo that was included in the letter to Landstar.

The Knuth's say Maggie's 'dream job' as the Antarctic operations manager for the National Science Foundation has her traveling to incredible places, doing incredible things. According to the Knuth's, their daughter's career was made possible because of the financial support Maggie received from the Landstar scholarship program.

During her studies, Maggie received two of the 334 scholarships awarded since the Landstar Scholarship program began in 1995. In the last 24 years, Landstar has awarded more than $802,000 in scholarship money to the well-rounded college students of Landstar agents, business capacity owners (BCOs) and employees.

Applications for the Landstar Scholarship Fund for the 2020-2021 academic school year are now available. The deadline to apply is March 2, 2020.

The Landstar Scholarship Fund was established to recognize and reward outstanding undergraduate academic achievement and civic involvement of children of Landstar employees, independent business capacity owners (BCOs) leased to Landstar and independent sales agents.

Landstar Scholarship Fund recipients are well rounded individuals who succeed both in and out of the classroom and whose qualities exemplify Landstar's commitment to excellence.

Scholarships are awarded based on a student's:

Academic excellence

Community service

Extracurricular activities

Eligible candidates must meet the following criteria:

Scholarships are only available to children of full-time Landstar employees, independent BCOs and agents, as well as employees of BCOs and agents currently under contract with a Landstar company. Children of deceased Landstar employees, BCOs or agents who died while employed by or under contract with a Landstar company are also eligible for scholarships. Children of Landstar officers are ineligible to apply for the scholarship fund.

Eligible candidates must be enrolled in high school full time and be planning to be enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours/semester) at an accredited two- or four-year college or university during the academic year for which the scholarship may be granted.

All candidates must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Candidates enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university must successfully complete a minimum of 12 credit hours before the applications deadline (March 2, 2020).

Candidates must also be planning to be enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours per semester) at their college or university during the academic year for which the scholarship is granted.

Download the appropriate application, complete and mail to:

Landstar Scholarship Fund

Scholarship Applications

Attention: Don Stambaugh

13410 Sutton Park Drive, South

Jacksonville FL 32224

*A receipt will be mailed back to you

All materials must be received no later than the date specified on the scholarship application. The deadline to apply for the Landstar scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year is March 2, 2020.

Once the applications are received, an independent selection committee will evaluate all the applications and choose scholarship recipients.

The total number of scholarships awarded in any year cannot exceed 25 percent of the total number of applications received. The number of scholarships to be awarded will be determined following the scholarship application deadline. Award amounts are typically between $2,500 and $5,000 per scholarship for the upcoming school year. Awards are announced each year during the Landstar Agent Convention. All applicants should receive a mailed letter by the end of April 2020 advising if they are selected as a 2020-2021 Landstar Scholarship Fund recipient. If you submitted an application and have not received a notification by the end of April, please send an email to DStambaugh@Landstar.com.