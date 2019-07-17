Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Landstar System, Inc.    LSTR

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

(LSTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Landstar System : Roadstar Cecilia Logan Wins Landstar All-Star Giveaway Truck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Landstar gave away a new truck during the Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway powered by Comdata. Independent Landstar Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar® Cecilia Logan was the lucky winner of the 2020 Kenworth T680, featuring a fuel efficient PCCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR transmission and PACCAR drive axles.

The random drawing and giveaway was the highlight of the 8th Annual Landstar BCO All-Star Celebration held July 1-3 in Savannah, Georgia. Each year, Landstar gives away a truck, including all registration fees and taxes, to one of its Million Mile Safe Driver independent owner-operators. The 2019 All-Star giveaway truck marked the 40th truck giveaway in Landstar's 30 year history as a company.

The winner, Cecilia Logan of Hartford, Alabama, was one of eight semi-finalists randomly drawn from the pool of 1,043 active Million Mile Safe Driver business capacity owners (BCOs), Landstar's term for independent truck owner-operators who provide transportation capacity under exclusive lease agreements. Logan leased to Landstar in 2001 with her husband, Jaimie. She was named a Million Mile Safe Driver in 2015 and a Roadstar honoree in 2017.

'We are proud of the safety-first owner-operators who are leased to Landstar, especially those who have reached the Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar milestones. Landstar is pleased to continue the annual tradition of giving away a new truck at our BCO All-Star Celebration,' said Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni. 'We appreciate the contributing support of our sponsor companies, like Comdata, in helping us reward an independent owner-operator's service excellence with a chance to win such a life-changing prize.'

Representatives from Comdata were on-site at the event and helped draw the names to narrow down eight semi-finalists to the four finalists for the final round of the giveaway.

'It is an honor to support the best and finest owner-operators at Landstar,' said Comdata Chief Operations Officer Randy Morgan. 'We love the relationship that allows us to be part of this great event.'

Disclaimer

Landstar System Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 20:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
04:25pLANDSTAR SYSTEM : Roadstar Cecilia Logan Wins Landstar All-Star Giveaway Truck
PU
09:50aLANDSTAR SYSTEM : A Superload Challenge
PU
07/16LANDSTAR SYSTEM : BCO Lifetime Achievement Award Presented to Art Trezise
PU
07/16LANDSTAR SYSTEM : 176 Owner-Operators Honored During BCO All-Star Celebration
PU
07/10LANDSTAR SYSTEM : to Release Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019
AQ
07/09LANDSTAR SYSTEM : A Jurassic Adventure
PU
06/28LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Truck Giveaway Makes a Wish Come True
PU
06/25LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Giveaway Truck Ready for 2019 All-Star Event
PU
06/24LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Save Money, Download LandstarOne Today!
PU
06/20UNDER PRESSURE : The Benefits of TPMS
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 334 M
EBIT 2019 329 M
Net income 2019 250 M
Finance 2019 237 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 17,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 4 483 M
Chart LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Landstar System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 108,58  $
Last Close Price 111,62  $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James B. Gattoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana Mather Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph J. Beacom Chief Operating & Safety Officer, VP
L. Kevin Stout Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Rick Coro Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.13.41%4 213
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE20.39%11 559
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES5.04%9 543
SANKYU INC.19.34%3 196
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC13.23%2 447
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.4.54%2 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About