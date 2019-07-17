Landstar System : Roadstar Cecilia Logan Wins Landstar All-Star Giveaway Truck

Landstar gave away a new truck during the Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway powered by Comdata. Independent Landstar Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar® Cecilia Logan was the lucky winner of the 2020 Kenworth T680, featuring a fuel efficient PCCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR transmission and PACCAR drive axles.
The random drawing and giveaway was the highlight of the 8th Annual Landstar BCO All-Star Celebration held July 1-3 in Savannah, Georgia. Each year, Landstar gives away a truck, including all registration fees and taxes, to one of its Million Mile Safe Driver independent owner-operators. The 2019 All-Star giveaway truck marked the 40th truck giveaway in Landstar's 30 year history as a company.
The winner, Cecilia Logan of Hartford, Alabama, was one of eight semi-finalists randomly drawn from the pool of 1,043 active Million Mile Safe Driver business capacity owners (BCOs), Landstar's term for independent truck owner-operators who provide transportation capacity under exclusive lease agreements. Logan leased to Landstar in 2001 with her husband, Jaimie. She was named a Million Mile Safe Driver in 2015 and a Roadstar honoree in 2017.
'We are proud of the safety-first owner-operators who are leased to Landstar, especially those who have reached the Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar milestones. Landstar is pleased to continue the annual tradition of giving away a new truck at our BCO All-Star Celebration,' said Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni. 'We appreciate the contributing support of our sponsor companies, like Comdata, in helping us reward an independent owner-operator's service excellence with a chance to win such a life-changing prize.'
Representatives from Comdata were on-site at the event and helped draw the names to narrow down eight semi-finalists to the four finalists for the final round of the giveaway.
'It is an honor to support the best and finest owner-operators at Landstar,' said Comdata Chief Operations Officer Randy Morgan. 'We love the relationship that allows us to be part of this great event.'
Disclaimer
Landstar System Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 20:24:02 UTC