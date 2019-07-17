Landstar System : Roadstar Cecilia Logan Wins Landstar All-Star Giveaway Truck

Landstar gave away a new truck during the Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway powered by Comdata. Independent Landstar Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar® Cecilia Logan was the lucky winner of the 2020 Kenworth T680, featuring a fuel efficient PCCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR transmission and PACCAR drive axles.

The random drawing and giveaway was the highlight of the 8th Annual Landstar BCO All-Star Celebration held July 1-3 in Savannah, Georgia. Each year, Landstar gives away a truck, including all registration fees and taxes, to one of its Million Mile Safe Driver independent owner-operators. The 2019 All-Star giveaway truck marked the 40th truck giveaway in Landstar's 30 year history as a company.

The winner, Cecilia Logan of Hartford, Alabama, was one of eight semi-finalists randomly drawn from the pool of 1,043 active Million Mile Safe Driver business capacity owners (BCOs), Landstar's term for independent truck owner-operators who provide transportation capacity under exclusive lease agreements. Logan leased to Landstar in 2001 with her husband, Jaimie. She was named a Million Mile Safe Driver in 2015 and a Roadstar honoree in 2017.

'We are proud of the safety-first owner-operators who are leased to Landstar, especially those who have reached the Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar milestones. Landstar is pleased to continue the annual tradition of giving away a new truck at our BCO All-Star Celebration,' said Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni. 'We appreciate the contributing support of our sponsor companies, like Comdata, in helping us reward an independent owner-operator's service excellence with a chance to win such a life-changing prize.'

Representatives from Comdata were on-site at the event and helped draw the names to narrow down eight semi-finalists to the four finalists for the final round of the giveaway.

'It is an honor to support the best and finest owner-operators at Landstar,' said Comdata Chief Operations Officer Randy Morgan. 'We love the relationship that allows us to be part of this great event.'