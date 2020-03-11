Landstar System : Statement Concerning Coronavirus

Landstar is closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 (coronavirus) and is proactively taking measures to minimize potential risks while consistently providing the service excellence that Landstar customers expect.

As the situation is fluid, we continue to actively review and update the company's emergency and business continuity plans in response to the impact from the COVID-19 outbreak. As a safety-first company, Landstar is monitoring Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) statements regarding COVID-19 cases and following guidelines from these agencies, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and local health authorities.

Landstar employees, independent freight agents, and independent owner-operators have been advised to do the same in order to mitigate the effect that any serious illnesses may have on Landstar's transportation logistics capabilities.

Owner-operators leased to Landstar have been advised that, as the coronavirus spreads throughout North America, customer facilities may require protective measures upon freight pick-up and delivery that could include hygiene protocols, declarations regarding travel or wellness, and possible visitor health screenings. We also have advised independent owner-operators not to accept loads if they have any of the symptoms outlined by the CDC. Both owner-operators and freight agents are urged to review customer requirements carefully before dispatch and delivery.

Our large network of agent locations and independent owner-operators is geographically dispersed throughout North America. As Landstar does not rely on a terminal network or a centralized dispatch process, our business model should not be susceptible to business interruption affecting any single location, agency or owner-operator. Landstar's technology enables freight agents and key employees to work remotely so that Landstar remains fully operational.

Landstar will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates that may impact Landstar customers, as we value your continued business.