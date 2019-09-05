Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Landstar System, Inc.    LSTR

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

(LSTR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/05 04:00:11 pm
112.98 USD   +2.60%
04:15pLandstar to Participate in Morgan Stanley's 7th Annual Laguna Conference
GL
02:27pLANDSTAR SYSTEM : Inspection Connection
PU
08/12LANDSTAR SYSTEM : A Show Stopping Load
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Landstar to Participate in Morgan Stanley's 7th Annual Laguna Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:15pm EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc., (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today its participation in Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Laguna Beach, California. Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni will present an overview of the Company and provide an update with respect to the current level of business activity. Landstar’s presentation begins at 8:10 a.m. PDT on Thursday, September 12th. It will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and then “Webcasts.” The Morgan Stanley presentation will be available on Landstar’s website through September 19th. For more information about the presentations or webcasts, please contact Landstar’s Investor Relations department at 904-390-1334 or email kviergutz@landstar.com.

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Contact:  Kevin Stout
Landstar System, Inc.
www.landstar.com
904-398-9400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
04:15pLandstar to Participate in Morgan Stanley's 7th Annual Laguna Conference
GL
02:27pLANDSTAR SYSTEM : Inspection Connection
PU
08/12LANDSTAR SYSTEM : A Show Stopping Load
PU
08/09LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
07/29LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Does Your Transportation Provider Prioritize Safety?
PU
07/24LANDSTAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
07/24Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $1.045 Billion and Record S..
GL
07/23LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Awarding Service Excellence
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 208 M
EBIT 2019 322 M
Net income 2019 245 M
Finance 2019 219 M
Yield 2019 0,61%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 4 364 M
Chart LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Landstar System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 110,15  $
Last Close Price 110,12  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James B. Gattoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana Mather Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph J. Beacom Chief Operating & Safety Officer, VP
L. Kevin Stout Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Rick Coro Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.15.10%4 364
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE30.63%12 906
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES16.97%11 620
SANKYU INC.7.14%2 951
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC8.05%2 394
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.11.95%2 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group