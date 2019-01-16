Log in
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC. (LSTR)
Landstar to Release Fourth Quarter Results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019

01/16/2019 | 07:51am EST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today it will release its 2018 fourth quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors the following morning, Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter results and current outlook. To access the webcast, visit the Company's website at www.landstar.com; click on "Investor Relations"; then "Webcasts"; and then "Landstar's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Conference Call."

For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 879-5510 and for international calls is (203) 369-3990.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees.  Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards.  Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Contact:  Kevin Stout
Landstar System, Inc.
904-398-9400

© GlobeNewswire 2019
