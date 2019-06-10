LandstarOne: Now Available for Download

Now with LandstarOne you can:

Optimize your LCAPP® fuel savings, find the best prices wherever you go

Use the app features to see your fuel price net of IFTA credit

Access the Landstar Available Loads & Landstar Maximizer® mobile apps

We are not done yet. In the months ahead, LandstarOne will include:

Important news & information

More tools to run your business

Plus, redesigned access to the Landstar Available Loads, Landstar Maximizer® & Landstar Connect® mobile apps!

The LandstarOne mobile app is now available for download on the App Store or on Google Play.

