Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Landstar System, Inc.    LSTR

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

(LSTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LandstarOne: Now Available for Download

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 09:38am EDT
A new mobile app from Landstar, created to give you one stop for your business needs.

Now with LandstarOne you can:

  • Optimize your LCAPP® fuel savings, find the best prices wherever you go
  • Use the app features to see your fuel price net of IFTA credit
  • Access the Landstar Available Loads & Landstar Maximizer® mobile apps

We are not done yet. In the months ahead, LandstarOne will include:

  • Important news & information
  • More tools to run your business

Plus, redesigned access to the Landstar Available Loads, Landstar Maximizer® & Landstar Connect® mobile apps!

The LandstarOne mobile app is now available for download on the App Store or on Google Play.

Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google Inc.

Disclaimer

Landstar System Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 13:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
09:38aLANDSTARONE : Now Available for Download
PU
06/05LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
05/30LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
05/30Landstar Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer
GL
05/30UPDATE -- Landstar to Participate in Deutsche Banks 10th Annual Global Indust..
AQ
05/29UPDATE -- Landstar to Participate in Deutsche Bank's 10th Annual Global Indus..
GL
05/29Landstar to Participate in Deutsche Bank's 10th Annual Global Industrials and..
GL
05/22LANDSTAR SYSTEM : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/..
AQ
05/21LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 431 M
EBIT 2019 336 M
Net income 2019 255 M
Finance 2019 193 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 15,40
P/E ratio 2020 14,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 3 946 M
Chart LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Landstar System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James B. Gattoni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana Mather Murphy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph J. Beacom Chief Operating & Safety Officer, VP
L. Kevin Stout Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Rick Coro Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.2.66%3 891
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE10.26%10 657
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES-6.07%9 274
SANKYU INC.13.75%3 304
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC15.18%2 559
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO LTD-16.13%2 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About