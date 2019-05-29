Log in
UPDATE -- Landstar to Participate in Deutsche Bank's 10th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit

05/29/2019 | 10:14am EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc., (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today its participation in Deutsche Bank’s 10th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit in Chicago, Illinois.  Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni will present an overview of the Company and provide an update with respect to the current level of business activity.  Landstar’s presentation begins at 3:25 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 5th.  It will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and then “Webcasts.”  The Deutsche Bank presentation will be available on Landstar’s website through June 12th.  For more information about the presentations or webcasts, please contact Landstar’s Investor Relations department at 904-390-1334 or email kviergutz@landstar.com.

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees.  Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards.  Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

 

Contact:  Kevin Stout
Landstar System, Inc.
www.landstar.com
904-398-9400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
