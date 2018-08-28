Log in
LANNETT COMPANY, INC. (LCI)
IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Lannett Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/28/2018

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Lannett Company, Inc. ("Lannett" or the "Company") (NYSE: LCI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 7, 2018, and August 17, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 26, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Lannett faced a high risk of losing its exclusivity arrangement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, which made the Company’s reported revenues not sustainable into the future. Based on that fact, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Lannett, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 685 M
EBIT 2018 226 M
Net income 2018 57,4 M
Debt 2018 727 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3,45
P/E ratio 2019 3,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 181 M
Chart LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lannett Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,60 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy C. Crew Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick G. LePore Chairman
John Abt Vice President, Chief Quality & Operations Officer
Martin P. Galvan CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Robert Ehlinger Chief Information Officer & VP-logistics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.-79.53%181
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.30%362 467
PFIZER16.51%247 381
NOVARTIS-0.17%213 828
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.25%211 561
MERCK AND COMPANY22.57%183 427
